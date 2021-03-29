Missoulian press goes silent; newspaper will be printed in Helena

“The economics of outsourcing are a little tricky,” Edmonds wrote. “Those who work the presses and bundle printed papers are laid off, resulting in permanent payroll savings. Of course, the contract to print elsewhere eats up some of the savings. Equally attractive is the windfall of selling a building or a large tract of developable land, proceeds often running into the tens of millions. That money can drop to the bottom line or, as likely, be applied to tech infrastructure for digital.”

The Missoulian press machinery itself has an awkward history. Sorenson recalled how during construction of the new headquarters along the river in 1984, builders poured the concrete floor in wintertime before the roof was finished. That floor took an unanticipated two months extra to cure, while heavy-duty cranes sat idle on the site. The rental on those cranes, needed to lower the press machinery through a special port in the roof, nearly doubled the construction cost of the building.

Printing economics have changed journalism’s business model. As Strauss observed, if the Missoulian’s office wasn’t sitting on the most scenic, convenient and valuable piece of real estate along the Clark Fork River, it would probably be the regional printing hub rather than Helena.