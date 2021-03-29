Missoulian press goes silent; newspaper will be printed in Helena

The final locally printed edition of the Missoulian started rolling at 10:14 p.m. Sunday evening.
At 10:50, pressman Larry Sorenson pushed a button and the “Red Monster” groaned to a halt. When the rumble faded, Shaun Morin, the only other pressman on duty, turned out the lights.
A little radio by the control room played “Blue Collar Man” by Styx: “Long, nights/impossible odds/Keeping my back to the wall.”
Thousands of copies of Monday’s paper rode a conveyor belt up from the basement of the Missoulian’s plant at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Fourth Street, to get plunked in the trunks of waiting delivery drivers. Down below, Sorenson signed off a final run sheet and turned to Publisher Jim Strauss.
“That’s it.”
“I’m going to miss that sound,” Strauss replied. “I’m going to miss that smell. I’m going to miss you guys. Thanks for all the times you’ve saved our bacon when you saw something on the press that shouldn’t have been there.”
The Missoulian began printing in Helena on Monday night. Its pages were digitally worked up and laid out at a regional design center in Munster, Indiana. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this story was written from a home office in the Rattlesnake and edited over a virtual private network.
That concentration and dispersal of work has transformed the culture of journalism and the character of news reading. More and more Missoulian subscribers get their local daily fix online, as opposed to on paper. However, papers will be trucked nightly to Missoula, so print readers will continue to receive their newspapers early every morning.
When the Missoulian moved its offices south from the corner of Higgins and Spruce Street, kitty-corner from Worden’s Market, the Clark Fork River was just starting its transformation from a derelict railroad corridor to an urban park network.
Now it’s some of the most valuable real estate in a fast-growing city. Or in the terminology of the news industry — a nonperforming asset. The Missoulian’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, has sold the building. The Missoulian office will reestablish in a new location later this summer.
Back in 1984, the Missoulian had more than 200 employees. Today, 55 occupy the building. Given the work-from-home practice of the past year, the office feels like a grandfather wandering about in his wedding suit, fabric flapping in the breeze.
Lee Enterprises’ Missoulian joins a procession of newspapers abandoning local printing to consolidate costs. According to Rick Edmonds at the Poynter Institute, other printing consolidations — just in 2021 — include McClatchy’s Raleigh News & Observer and Durham Herald-Sun (North Carolina) and Bradenton Herald (Florida); Gannett’s Jackson Sun and Commercial Appeal (both in Mississippi), Register-Guard in Eugene, Oregon, Louisville Courier-Journal (Indiana), Sarasota Herald-Tribune, News-Press and Naples Daily News (all in Florida); Hearst’s San Antonio Express-News (Texas); four papers in North Dakota and South Dakota owned by Forum Communications; the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa; and Poynter’s own Tampa Bay Times (Florida).
“The economics of outsourcing are a little tricky,” Edmonds wrote. “Those who work the presses and bundle printed papers are laid off, resulting in permanent payroll savings. Of course, the contract to print elsewhere eats up some of the savings. Equally attractive is the windfall of selling a building or a large tract of developable land, proceeds often running into the tens of millions. That money can drop to the bottom line or, as likely, be applied to tech infrastructure for digital.”
The Missoulian press machinery itself has an awkward history. Sorenson recalled how during construction of the new headquarters along the river in 1984, builders poured the concrete floor in wintertime before the roof was finished. That floor took an unanticipated two months extra to cure, while heavy-duty cranes sat idle on the site. The rental on those cranes, needed to lower the press machinery through a special port in the roof, nearly doubled the construction cost of the building.
Printing economics have changed journalism’s business model. As Strauss observed, if the Missoulian’s office wasn’t sitting on the most scenic, convenient and valuable piece of real estate along the Clark Fork River, it would probably be the regional printing hub rather than Helena.
Instead, the 13 linked press machines that came by crane in through the roof will leave, in pieces, on a freight elevator. Anything not cannibalized by another paper will be dispatched as scrap.
A stitcher-trimmer machine (for making tabloid special sections) will go to the Billings Gazette. Some components of the Goss press will go to the Twin Falls Times-News, which has identical machinery. The long racks of tools have already been trucked to Helena.
Five of the 13 presses date back to the Missoulian’s Spruce Street building, where they were installed in 1968.
“We’re still running them,” Sorenson said on Sunday. “Well, tonight’s the last night they’ll run.”
A surprising amount of running takes place when a press rolls. Sorenson and Morin dash to the conveyor belt to grab copies as the first prints come out, pulling the pages apart and looking at subtle marks and shade bars that indicate the levels and accuracy of each layer of ink that make up a full-color image. They make adjustments by computer to each of the press units to tweak the results. Then they run back to the belt to check the results.
“It takes 40 seconds to update,” Morin said, referring to the time needed for a page going through the re-jiggered press to register the new adjustments. “I just started counting them — my mind works like that. This is one of the funnest jobs I’ve worked at.”
Later this week, Morin will start work at Lowes Home Improvement. He started working at the Missoulian in 2006, first in packaging and eventually as a full pressman.
Sorenson also spent almost all his working career at the Missoulian — 34 years. He doesn’t know what comes next beyond a few weeks of rest.
“Somebody asked me how much ink I’ve run through this press,” Sorenson said. “I have no idea. How far do you think you’ve walked in your life? I know in here, this press is 130 feet long and I run it 30, 40, 50 times a night for 34 years.”