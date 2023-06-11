In an effort to preserve and enhance local news coverage, the print edition of the Missoulian will move to a three-day publication schedule starting July 11.

As more of the news-reading audience has moved to digital formats, Missoulian reporters will continue to cover western Montana seven days a week through the Missoulian.com website as well as its Missoulian app for smartphones and tablets. Printed paper editions will appear three days each week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition, the newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

Since 1870, the Missoulian has been proud to serve this city. To do that well, it must adapt to new formats while preserving traditional ones.

From public schools to public safety, from start-ups to soccer, from the arts to local government, the Missoulian has been the most comprehensive source for local and regional journalism. Its journalists produce important work like Holland Lake Lodge’s development controversy, Missoula’s downtown traffic debate and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women investigations. It fields the largest crew of reporters, photographers, designers and editors of any news organization in western Montana.

But today, the audiences it serves are different. Pay phone booths have disappeared. City buses run on electricity. Surfers ride waves on the Clark Fork River year-round. The Missoulian is evolving, too. It has had to adapt to outside forces affecting the local news industry, including shifts in advertising trends and increasing newsprint costs.

The new three-day print frequency certainly represents a shift in the reader's newspaper experience. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less important local coverage. In fact, it means more.

Those who love the experience of reading the printed newspaper page after page will still have a daily E-edition delivered first thing in the morning, seven days a week. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it will mirror the print newspaper. On the non-print days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — the E-edition will include the most important news of the day — local, national, international, sports — plus comics, puzzles and advice columns.

And starting July 11, every print edition will be an expanded publication, with more content, more sections and more pages.

Every print day will present a “Sunday” reading experience filled with local news and opinions, investigative and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that look beyond the results of a game played a day or two ago, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in the community and the world.

All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. The E-editions will also include daily comics and puzzles, while the website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally syndicated columnists.

The Missoulian remains committed to bringing this community the most significant news every hour of every day on its digital platforms. All print subscribers have digital access built into their account. Meanwhile, digital-only subscribers in western Montana have grown more than 6% over the past 12 months alone.

This change marks an abrupt break with tradition. The news business has been through this before. Offset printing replaced lead type. Computers replaced typewriters. Shifting to a greater emphasis on digital delivery while keeping newsprint editions allows the Missoulian newsroom to reach Montana's growing audience of news consumers where they are, and still preserve the physical presence of ink on paper. In either format, journalism endures.