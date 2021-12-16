Missoulian publisher remembered for dedication to city

John Talbot, former publisher of the Missoulian who also helped start the Missoula International Choral Festival and mentored journalists at the University of Montana, died on Thursday. He was 91.

“He was a real humanitarian,” said Carol Van Valkenburg, who worked with Talbot both at the Missoulian and at the UM journalism program. “He understood how managing people was understanding how to motivate people. That showed in how he treated people and how hard people worked for him. He was an uncommonly smart, kind and decent person.”

Talbot joined Lee Enterprises, the corporation that owns the Missoulian, in 1959 at the behest of his father-in-law, Don Anderson. Anderson negotiated Lee’s purchase of the Anaconda Co.’s Montana newspapers in Missoula, Billings, Helena and Butte.

John and his wife, Sue Talbot, contributed the initial donation for architectural designs of a new journalism building at UM, which arose as Don Anderson Hall in 2007.

“He was always impartial, which made him a rare bird,” said Lloyd Schermer, who was Talbot’s boss at Lee and preceded him as publisher at the Missoulian. “But John was a pro. He knew journalists weren’t politicians. He did some things that were controversial, but he ran a damn fine newspaper.”

At the Missoulian, Talbot oversaw the transition from hot-lead type and rotary telephones to optical photocomposition and computerized newsroom structure. He led the paper from 1970 to 1980, and then as a senior executive oversaw much of its move from North Higgins Avenue to the current building at the south end of the Beartracks Bridge.

In addition to giving the Missoulian a state-of-the-art printing facility, the move helped spark community interest in revitalizing the Clark Fork River corridor.

“He was interested in the revitalization of downtown with (former Missoula Mayor) John Toole,” Van Valkenburg recalled. “When Southgate Mall came, that helped the Missoulian tremendously, but John knew that central to the identity of Missoula was the downtown. He was very active making sure it stayed a vital part, while Billings’ and Great Falls’ downtowns were disappearing and being boarded up.”

Talbot left Lee in 1986 and designed a media management course for the journalism school, which he taught until 2002. He also enjoyed years singing with the Missoula Mendelssohn Club and Missoula Symphony Chorale, as well as the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church choir.

After years of international touring with Missoula singers, Talbot helped bring musicians from around the world to the Missoula International Choral Festival’s initial gathering in 1987. He and Sue continued to support the local music community by hosting guest artists and group members at their home in the Rattlesnake.

As an early board member and president of the Five Valleys Land Trust, Talbot helped start the campaign to protect public lands on Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel. He also volunteered as a writing coach at Hellgate High School, and assisted at the dental clinic at Partnership Health Center.

Together with Sue, John was honored with the Missoula Chamber of Commerce’s “George” Award in 1986 and the Governor’s Arts Award in 1994. The University of Montana granted the couple honorary doctorates of Humane Letters in 2013.

Memorials to John may be made to the Five Valleys Land Trust, United Way of Missoula County, Holy Spirit Church or Meals on Wheels at Missoula Aging Services.

