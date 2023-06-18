Missoulian reporters, photographers and editors ranked among the best in Montana for their 2022 news coverage.

The Missoulian earned five 1st-place awards for large daily newspapers at the 138th annual convention of the Montana Newspaper Association, which took place in Helena on Saturday. The Ravalli Republic also earned four 1st-place honors in its division.

Missoulian outdoors reporter Joshua Murdock earned 1st place for best sports feature story for part of his coverage of a national ice-climbing festival. He also took 1st for investigative reporting with his look into Canadian mining waste pouring into Montana rivers.

Missoulian photographer Ben Allen Smith took 1st place for best sports photo and 1st for best video.

Missoulian managing editor Rob Chaney won 1st and 2nd place for best editorial writing.

Ravalli Republic Managing Editor Jessica Abell won 1st place for best news story for her coverage of an English language teacher helping Ukrainian students keep up with their studies as their country plunged into war. That story also took a 1st place as best education coverage in her division. With her camera, Abell earned 1st place for best feature photo. She also placed 3rd for best feature story, 2nd place for best general news photo, and 3rd place for best breaking news photo.

Ravalli Republic reporter Tyler Wilson earned 1st place for best sports feature story.

Missoulian reporter Skylar Rispens took 3rd place in education coverage. Criminal justice reporter Zoë Buchli won 3rd place for best news story.

Missoulian reporter David Erickson and photographers Tom Bauer and Ben Smith received 3rd place for continuing news coverage.

Missoulian digital editor Kia Gardner won 2nd place for best graphic. Gardner and fellow digital editor Anne Cruikshank earned 3rd place for best digital presentation.

Murdock spent part of 2022 as managing editor of the weekly Boulder Monitor, and won several awards in that position. They included 1st place for breaking news, 1st place for investigative journalism, 1st for best feature photo, 2nd place for continuing news coverage, 3rd places for outdoor writing and feature photo, and The Boulder Monitor won the 2023 General Excellence prize for its division.

At the Seeley-Swan Pathfinder, Haley Yarborough won 1st place for best sports story and 1st for best sports feature story. Andi Bourne earned a 1st place for best feature story.