They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of western Montana health care.
It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting their family. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.
Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. That is about to change. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.
In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana and event sponsors Community Medical Center, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, Providence Health and Services Montana and Village Health & Rehabilitation, are launching an annual contest, publication and event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.
If you know of an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, please tell us about what makes them extraordinary.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for western Montana nurses through March 31. Click on www.missoulian.com/nurses to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.
Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to nine winners. A 10th winner will be chosen by readers in an online vote.
The 10 winning nurses will be featured in a special section devoted to western Montana nurses and will be honored at a community reception during National Nurses Week the first week of May. The special section will appear in the Missoulian and in the Ravalli Republic.
It's time nurses receive the recognition they deserve. Help the Missoulian, Ravalli Republic and our many sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at missoulian.com/nurses.