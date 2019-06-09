The Missoulian staff won a dozen awards for writing, photography, page design, digital features and advertising in the annual Montana Better Newspaper competition.
The Ravalli Republic placed in 15 categories, including four first-place awards for editor Perry Backus.
The awards, handed out Saturday night at Big Sky, are given by the Montana Newspaper Association, and this year were judged by journalists in Michigan.
"The Missoulian and Ravalli Republic again had an outstanding showing in the annual Montana Newspaper Association awards competition," said Jim Strauss, publisher for both newspapers.
Strauss pointed out that he became publisher in mid-October, adding that "I can't really take credit for the accomplishments, but I can share in the celebration. What was most impressive to me is that they showed the breadth of their talent, winning awards across all areas from in-depth reporting to editorial writing to photography to all forms of advertising and specialty and niche publications."
Missoulian journalists winning first-place awards were Kurt Wilson for best news photo, Eve Byron for best continuing news coverage, and Bill Speltz for best sports and outdoor column writing. The advertising staff won for best online ad, and best color ad to sell or promote merchandise.
Backus took first place in the categories of best continuing news coverage, best lifestyle coverage, best sports feature story and best news story. Also at the Ravalli Republic, Dara Saltzman took first place for best color ad to sell or promote merchandise.
The Missoulian earned second-place honors for:
Best editorial — Tyler Christensen
Best portrait photo — Kurt Wilson
Best lifestyle story — Eve Byron
Best niche publication – Jacque Walawander, Rachel Crisp-Philips, Joe Weston and Mike Gulledge.
Missoulian third-place honors went to:
Best feature photo — Kurt Wilson
Best niche publication — Jacque Walawander, Holly Kuehlwein and Adam Potts
Best newspaper special section — Emily Petrovski, Joe Weston and Mike Gulledge
The Ravalli Republic won second-place honors for:
Best feature photo — Perry Backus
Best sports feature — Kyle Houghtaling
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award — Perry Backus
Best education coverage — Michelle McConnaha
Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell
Best front page — Jessica Abell
Best marketing campaign — Dara Saltzman
Best sports page layout and design — Jessica Abell
And, the Ravalli Republic saw third-place honors in:
Best lifestyle coverage — Michelle McConnaha
Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell
The Flathead Beacon won the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper, and the Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper.