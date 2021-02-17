Missoulian, Ravalli Republic seek nominations to recognize local nurses

Nurses have become our real-life superheroes.

In the midst of a global pandemic, they’ve worked long, grueling hours, putting their and their families’ lives at risk in order to care for others. They’ve been both the heart and the backbone of the response to COVID-19.

In Montana, there are more than 18,000 nurses deserving extra thanks and gratitude this year. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, title sponsor Providence Health and Services Montana and supporting sponsors Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and Village Health & Rehabilitation, present the third annual Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest. We ask western Montana residents, health care facilities and health care organizations to nominate outstanding nurses.

The 10 winning nurses will be featured in a special section devoted to western Montana nurses and will be honored during National Nurses Week the first week of May. The special section will appear in the Missoulian and in the Ravalli Republic.