Missoulian, Ravalli Republic seek nominations to recognize local nurses

Nurses have become our real-life superheroes.
In the midst of a global pandemic, they’ve worked long, grueling hours, putting their and their families’ lives at risk in order to care for others. They’ve been both the heart and the backbone of the response to COVID-19.
In Montana, there are more than 18,000 nurses deserving extra thanks and gratitude this year. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.
In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, title sponsor Providence Health and Services Montana and supporting sponsors Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and Village Health & Rehabilitation, present the third annual Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest. We ask western Montana residents, health care facilities and health care organizations to nominate outstanding nurses.
The 10 winning nurses will be featured in a special section devoted to western Montana nurses and will be honored during National Nurses Week the first week of May. The special section will appear in the Missoulian and in the Ravalli Republic.
If you know of an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, please tell us about what makes them extraordinary.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for western Montana nurses through March 17. Click on go.missoulian.com/NominateANurse to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.
Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to nine winners. A 10th winner will be chosen by readers in an online vote.
It's time nurses receive the recognition they deserve. Help the Missoulian, Ravalli Republic and our sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at go.missoulian.com/NominateANurse.