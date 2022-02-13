Missoulian, Ravalli Republic seek nominations to recognize local nurses

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us: Nurses are the heart of western Montana health care.

In the midst of a global pandemic, they’ve worked long, grueling hours, putting their and their families’ lives at risk in order to care for others. They’ve been both the heart and the backbone of the response to COVID-19.

In Montana, there are more than 18,000 nurses deserving extra thanks and gratitude this year.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. That is about to change. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week, the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic, along with presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana and event sponsors Providence Health and Services Montana, Bitterroot Health and Village Health & Rehabilitation, are presenting "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" to honor 10 area nurses.

Nurses go above and beyond every day. No doubt you know of an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one. Tell us about the nurse who has touched your life.

"Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" will accept nominations for western Montana nurses through March 14. Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to nine winners. A 10th winner will be chosen by readers in an online vote.

The 10 winning nurses will be featured in a special section and custom video devoted to western Montana nurses during National Nurses Week the first week of May. The special section will appear in the Missoulian and in the Ravalli Republic, and the video will appear on missoulian.com, ravallirepublic.com, Facebook and YouTube.

Don’t miss this opportunity. We want to hear the stories of outstanding nurses in all areas: hospitals, clinics, schools, nursing homes, veterans facilities, hospices and specialty units.

These nurses treat patients young and old. It is time they receive the recognition they deserve. Help the Missoulian and our many sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at go.missoulian.com/NominateANurse.

