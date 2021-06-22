 Skip to main content
Missoulian, Ravalli Republic take home awards at Montana newspaper competition
editor's pick

Missoulian, Ravalli Republic take home awards at Montana newspaper competition

Don’t shoot: Lee Metcalf Refuge waterfowl hunters asked to steer clear of swan cygnets (copy)

Ravalli Republic Associate Editor Perry Backus won first place for best feature photo for this image of a swan cygnet at the Lee Metcalf Wildlife Refuge.

 Perry Backus

The Missoulian staff won more than dozen awards for editorial writing, outdoor coverage, page design and digital presentation in the annual Montana Better Newspaper Contest.

The Ravalli Republic also took home more than a dozen awards, including six first place wins.

The awards were presented at the Montana Newspaper Association conference in Big Sky this past weekend.

Missoulian staff winning first-place awards were Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen for best editorial, Digital Editor Anne Cruikshank for best digital presentation and Jessica Abell, assistant news editor, for best page layout and design. Reporter Rob Chaney also won first place in the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award.

The Missoulian won best niche publication and best newspaper special section and Missoulian's advertising staff won first place for best sponsor page.

The Ravalli Republic's Associate Editor Perry Backus was recognized for first place in best lifestyle coverage, best continuing news coverage and best feature photo. Abell also won several first-place awards for the Ravalli Republic, including best front page and best sports page layout and design.

Missoulian second-place winners:

Best feature story — Ashley Nerbovig, Tom Bauer, Anne Cruikshank, Rob Chaney

Best sports and outdoors column writing — Bill Speltz

Best video — Ben Allan Smith

Best website — Missoulian staff

Missoulian third-place winners:

Best news photo — Ben Allan Smith

Best investigative journalism — Seaborn Larson

Best front page — Jessica Abell

Ravalli Republic second-place winners:

Best feature photo — Perry Backus

Best sports page layout and design — Jessica Abell

Ravalli Republic third-place winners:

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award — Perry Backus

Best education coverage — Michelle McConnaha

Best news story — Perry Backus

