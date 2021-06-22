Missoulian, Ravalli Republic take home awards at Montana newspaper competition

The Missoulian staff won more than dozen awards for editorial writing, outdoor coverage, page design and digital presentation in the annual Montana Better Newspaper Contest.

The Ravalli Republic also took home more than a dozen awards, including six first place wins.

The awards were presented at the Montana Newspaper Association conference in Big Sky this past weekend.

Missoulian staff winning first-place awards were Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen for best editorial, Digital Editor Anne Cruikshank for best digital presentation and Jessica Abell, assistant news editor, for best page layout and design. Reporter Rob Chaney also won first place in the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award.

The Missoulian won best niche publication and best newspaper special section and Missoulian's advertising staff won first place for best sponsor page.

The Ravalli Republic's Associate Editor Perry Backus was recognized for first place in best lifestyle coverage, best continuing news coverage and best feature photo. Abell also won several first-place awards for the Ravalli Republic, including best front page and best sports page layout and design.

Missoulian second-place winners: