Missoulian, Ravalli Republic win big in Montana newspaper competition

Bring on the goats: Ravalli County fair week gets started with goat show

Fourth-grader Ella Bush of Darby spent part of the Ravalli County Fair loving on her two Nigerian dwarf goats at the fairgrounds. Backus won first place in the portrait photography category of this year's Montana Better Newspaper competition for the image. 

 Perry Backus

The Missoulian staff won more than a dozen awards for breaking news, education coverage, editorial writing, page design and sports reporting in the annual Montana Better Newspaper competition.

The Ravalli Republic also took home more than a dozen awards, including nine first place wins.

The awards, presented virtually this week, are given by the Montana Newspaper Association, and this year were judged by journalists in the Wyoming Press Association.

“What an impressive showing by our team,” said Missoulian and Ravalli Republic Publisher Jim Strauss. “These awards illustrate the breadth and depth of our talent. We saw both our most experienced staffers and our newest staffers capture honors.”

Missoulian staff winning first-place awards were Cameron Evans for best breaking news, Matt Neuman for best news story, and Keila Szpaller and Evans for best education coverage.

Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen received first place in editorial writing and former special sections editor Emily Petrovski received the top award for best newspaper special section for 2019’s “Explore” publication. Missoulian’s advertising staff also received first place in the best newspaper promotional ad category.

The Ravalli Republic’s associate editor Perry Backus took home several awards, winning first place for best feature story, best news story, best feature photo, best portrait photo, as well as receiving the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award.

Jessica Abell, assistant news editor for the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, received first place for best front page, best page layout and design and best sports page layout and design. The Ravalli Republic’s Dara Kilian also took home first place for best sponsor page.

Missoulian second-place winners:

Best breaking news coverage — Seaborn Larson

Best sports story — Frank Gogola

Best feature story — Paul Hamby

Best investigative journalism — Cameron Evans, Seaborn Larson, Lucy Tompkins and Gwen Florio

Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell

Best digital presentation — Anne Cruikshank

Missoulian third-place winners:

Best sports feature — Jordan Hansen (Currently with the Missoulian, but received award with the Montana Standard)

Best sports and outdoors column writing — Bill Speltz

Best sports page layout and design — Bill Speltz

Best portrait photo — Ben Allan Smith

Best ad to sell or promote merchandise color — Alex Fleming

Best newspaper promotional ad — Missoulian staff

Ravalli Republic second-place winner:

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award — Perry Backus

Ravalli Republic third-place winners:

Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell

Best feature photo — Perry Backus

Best use of local photography in an ad — Dara Kilian and Perry Backus

Best marketing campaign — Dara Kilian

