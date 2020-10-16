Missoulian, Ravalli Republic win big in Montana newspaper competition

The Missoulian staff won more than a dozen awards for breaking news, education coverage, editorial writing, page design and sports reporting in the annual Montana Better Newspaper competition.

The Ravalli Republic also took home more than a dozen awards, including nine first place wins.

The awards, presented virtually this week, are given by the Montana Newspaper Association, and this year were judged by journalists in the Wyoming Press Association.

“What an impressive showing by our team,” said Missoulian and Ravalli Republic Publisher Jim Strauss. “These awards illustrate the breadth and depth of our talent. We saw both our most experienced staffers and our newest staffers capture honors.”

Missoulian staff winning first-place awards were Cameron Evans for best breaking news, Matt Neuman for best news story, and Keila Szpaller and Evans for best education coverage.

Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen received first place in editorial writing and former special sections editor Emily Petrovski received the top award for best newspaper special section for 2019’s “Explore” publication. Missoulian’s advertising staff also received first place in the best newspaper promotional ad category.