Missoulian, Ravalli Republic win big in Montana newspaper competition

The Missoulian staff won more than a dozen awards for breaking news, education coverage, editorial writing, page design and sports reporting in the annual Montana Better Newspaper competition.
The Ravalli Republic also took home more than a dozen awards, including nine first place wins.
The awards, presented virtually this week, are given by the Montana Newspaper Association, and this year were judged by journalists in the Wyoming Press Association.
“What an impressive showing by our team,” said Missoulian and Ravalli Republic Publisher Jim Strauss. “These awards illustrate the breadth and depth of our talent. We saw both our most experienced staffers and our newest staffers capture honors.”
Missoulian staff winning first-place awards were Cameron Evans for best breaking news, Matt Neuman for best news story, and Keila Szpaller and Evans for best education coverage.
Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen received first place in editorial writing and former special sections editor Emily Petrovski received the top award for best newspaper special section for 2019’s “Explore” publication. Missoulian’s advertising staff also received first place in the best newspaper promotional ad category.
The Ravalli Republic’s associate editor Perry Backus took home several awards, winning first place for best feature story, best news story, best feature photo, best portrait photo, as well as receiving the Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award.
Jessica Abell, assistant news editor for the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, received first place for best front page, best page layout and design and best sports page layout and design. The Ravalli Republic’s Dara Kilian also took home first place for best sponsor page.
Missoulian second-place winners:
Best breaking news coverage — Seaborn Larson
Best sports story — Frank Gogola
Best feature story — Paul Hamby
Best investigative journalism — Cameron Evans, Seaborn Larson, Lucy Tompkins and Gwen Florio
Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell
Best digital presentation — Anne Cruikshank
Missoulian third-place winners:
Best sports feature — Jordan Hansen (Currently with the Missoulian, but received award with the Montana Standard)
Best sports and outdoors column writing — Bill Speltz
Best sports page layout and design — Bill Speltz
Best portrait photo — Ben Allan Smith
Best ad to sell or promote merchandise color — Alex Fleming
Best newspaper promotional ad — Missoulian staff
Ravalli Republic second-place winner:
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award — Perry Backus
Ravalli Republic third-place winners:
Best page layout and design — Jessica Abell
Best feature photo — Perry Backus
Best use of local photography in an ad — Dara Kilian and Perry Backus
Best marketing campaign — Dara Kilian
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.