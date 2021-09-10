Missoulian readers share 9/11 memories

Nephew lost
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was a carpenter building a log house atop a mountain south of Darby. The homeowner lived in a travel trailer at the jobsite. An antenna rigged to the roof gave spotty reception to a small portable TV. He had just heard on the news that a plane hit the World Trade Center.
I told him my nephew, Matthew, worked in the North Tower and he invited me in to watch. As I stepped inside I saw Flight 175 strike the South Tower.
Matt Horning was 26, a database administrator for Marsh-McClennan. Smart, funny, and thoughtful, Matt planned to shop for an engagement ring to give his sweetheart, Maura. He was fond of fantasy fiction and enrolled in a creative writing course intending to write a novel one day. He took guitar lessons. He had myriad bright, diverse, and goofy friends. He was devoted to his family and the apple of his grandparents’ eyes. He was modest and frugal with his money, yet he always had change for the street people and a soft spot in his heart for underdogs. Naturally he loved the Mets and Jets.
On 9/11 Matt was in his office early on the 95th floor of the North Tower. At 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 plowed into the building between floors 93-99. All elevators and stairwells but one were in the center of the building and turned instantly into flues of burning fuel. To my knowledge, no one survived from above the impact.
My sister and brother-in-law began the daily slog from New Jersey to New York searching hospitals, shelters, and eventually the morgues for a trace of their missing son, all to no avail. Six weeks later they accepted that Matt had been murdered and held a memorial in late October. That was my first trip to Ground Zero post 9/11. The site was still smoldering.
Shortly after the attack The Lower Manhattan Development Corporation donated a room above the site on the 20th floor at 1 Liberty Plaza to family members of the 9/11 victims. This was a gift of grace for the families. Whenever traveling to the city we had a private place to sit, meet, and share our grief shielded from journalists and the public.
Over the next 14 years we watched trucks caravan the 'fines' from the Trade Center site to the abandoned Fresh Kills landfill, a toxic dump on Staten Island closed decades earlier. Then we saw the footings exposed, the caissons and tiebacks reinforced and witnessed the new tower rise from the pit. When the Freedom Tower opened in 2014, the Family Room was dismantled and a portion reimagined at the New York State Museum in Albany.
Each time I stared at the faces I was struck at how young, like Matthew, the majority of victims were. Mourned by their elders, siblings, and children alike they left gaping holes in their families. Tragically they had their whole lives ahead of them.
Paul Jannuzzi, Florence
Never forget
I am a subscriber who has been spending considerable time in Montana with our daughter and son-in-law and three grandchildren since 1999. Our daughter and son-in-law were living in New Hampshire on Sept. 11, but the attack was a factor that convinced them to move back to Montana where they met. I’m submitting this first-hand account that began with a train trip into NYC on a bright blue-sky Tuesday because I hope the country “Never forgets” why our brave men and women choose to defend our country from further attacks.
I was working in NYC on Sept. 11, 2001, for a company that occupied floors 90-99 in the North Tower at the World Trade Center. I didn’t see the videos of the planes hitting the buildings until Sept. 12, but when I did I realized that the plane that left a gaping hole in the building went right through an office I was in just days before. Fortunately, on the 11th, I went first to our midtown office for a meeting — a change in my plans that my husband did not know about until many hours later when my assistant in Connecticut could call him.
From the 37th floor 40 blocks north of the towers, my colleagues and I watched the towers crumble to the ground, knowing that many of our coworkers were in that smoky debris. The sober reports from the CEO over the loudspeaker all day of how many of our coworkers were accounted for still echo in my mind each Sept. 11; the numbers were dishearteningly low at the time I decided to go out into the eerily vacated streets and see if any trains had resumed running. Another stroke of luck enabled me to get a seat on the one train that was going upstate that night. As I passed the many commuter parking lots on the two-hour journey, I couldn’t help but think that many of the vehicles in them at that late hour would never be moved by their owners, mothers and fathers who left their families that morning like any other to go to work. When I finally arrived home to northwest Connecticut, I broke down at the sight of our long Main Street lined with American flags.
The final count of my colleagues lost to that terrorist attack was 297, several of whom I could call “friends." A lot of us in the Northeast spent several weeks attending memorial services. I have always been patriotic, it was part of my DNA growing up in the 1950s and tested during college in the 1960s, but my love of this country increased a hundredfold after Sept. 11, 2001. The unfortunate outcome of the day for my husband and me — but very fortunate for our daughter and her family — is that shortly after the attack that left all of the Northeast uneasy for months, if not years, our daughter and son-in-law decided to move with our firstborn grandchild back to Montana, where our they had met when our daughter was an exchange student at MSU.
Twenty years later, I still cannot get through a Sept. 11 without tears, and I don’t think that in the years I have left on this earth, I ever will.
Never forget.
Judi Platt, mother and grandmother and regular visitor to happy Montanans in Thompson Falls
Father at Pentagon
I was 11 years old and in the 6th grade when 9/11 occurred. Growing up in rural Oregon there’s a large geographical disconnect to the East Coast, especially for a child. However for myself, not only had I been spending my summers in Washington, D.C., but my father worked at the Pentagon at the time as a career Army soldier.
I went to school that morning in Oregon unable to reach my father. On the bus ride to school I was informed that the Pentagon had been hit so I knew my father may have been affected. When I had made it to my middle school I was taken out of class and put in the teachers lounge to watch TV in an attempt to see if I could spot my father on the news broadcast.
By day's end my father had been injured but was going to be fine. I was able to get in contact with him in the afternoon and he mentioned he’d explain his day at a later point as he needed time to reflect on it himself. Looking back as an adult I still can’t imagine processing 9/11 as a direct victim and survivor.
9/11 ultimately served as a motivating factor and led to my own military service years later and a deployment to Iraq in 2010 with the Army. I’ve vowed to never forget that day, as well as to wake up every day and smell the roses. I hope future generations will be shielded from anything as tragic as 9/11 and that we’ll continue taking care of one another along the way.
Collin Grote, 31, Missoula
An eerie feeling
Back then, I was a senior airman (E-4) in the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Aviano AFB in Italy and only 21 years old, I was over halfway through my enlistment. I was so young and naive, only planning to “do my time” so I could use the GI bill for college.
On Sept. 11, I was working in Labor and Delivery as a medical technician at an Italian hospital, about 30 minutes from the base. At sometime around 4 p.m. (big time difference between here and Italy), the Italian nurses from one floor up came onto our floor and made us turn on our TV … the second plane had just hit.
It changed the trajectory of what I had only planned as a short military career. I finished my enlistment, attended nursing school and joined the Air Force Reserve as a flight nurse. Needless to say, that was a high-demand job. I have been deployed to, and/or in support of several campaigns, Afghanistan being the most recent. I have transported injured soldiers home who were literally children on Sept. 11, which I remember being such an eerie feeling. Thanks to all of my fellow servicemen and servicewomen!
Maj. Mikaela Rogstad, Missoula
Outpouring of support
On 9/11 I was serving as a battalion commander in the U.S. Army stationed in Baumholder, Germany.
We were conducting training in a local training area, and I was out in the field when I got a call from my operations NCO telling me that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. That’s all he knew at the time. Later, as I was driving to the next company training site, I got a quick call from my sister, in the U.S., telling me that our brother was traveling, but that he was okay. I didn’t understand why she called. It wasn’t until several hours later, when I returned to the headquarters that I learned what had happened.
In those next days and weeks, I especially remember the outpouring of support we received from the German nationals in our community.
Heather Gerard, currently working at the Pentagon, owns home in Missoula
World changed forever
On Sept. 11, 2001, at 6:46 a.m., as I rushed to catch an airplane to Denver to showcase my newest book, "Colorado’s Biggest Bucks and Bulls," I flipped on the NBC Today Show to hear Katie Couric announce something had crashed into one of the World Trade Center skyscrapers. Smoke was billowing out of the north tower. As we all watched, a second airplane crashed into the south tower at 7:03 a.m., and everyone knew this was no accident.
I screamed to my husband, who was shaving, to come quick and watch what was happening in New York City. I knew that my flight to Denver would be canceled but wondered if my convention in Denver would be canceled, too. The convention was still functioning but most of the speakers canceled because they couldn’t get there due to every airport shut down, so I drove from Missoula to Denver and spoke to a half-empty auditorium. Halfway to Denver, my car blew a tire and one truck stopped to help me change the tire. We both agreed it was a ghost town on I-90 on Sept. 11. The radio broadcasts along I-90 and I-25 kept me company all the way to Denver.
Before I drove to Denver, I watched in horror, as everyone did, the collapse of both Twin Towers and the crashing of an airplane into the Pentagon at 7:37 a.m. and reports of a fourth airplane crashing in a Pennsylvania farm field at 8:03 a.m.
My publisher had made arrangements for me to be interviewed on television, radio and newspaper throughout Colorado, and, surprisingly all the media still wanted to interview me as a distraction to the horror that was unfolding in New York, D.C. and Pennsylvania. Over and over I heard people say we would go on and not allow terrorists to stop the American spirit. Everywhere I went I wore red, white and blue and dedicated my remarks to the lives lost, and when I finished my book tour around Colorado, I once again returned to Montana.
The world had changed forever, but the spirit of America had not changed and United We Stood.
As a result of the events of 911, I organize the Never Forget Service every year to commemorate the lost lives on that fateful day and to honor the men and women of the military who continue to battle terrorists in our nation and around the world. God bless.
Susan Campbell Reneau, Missoula
I still grieve
I was at work at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001. Our office building was just across the Potomac River from the Pentagon in Virginia. When the first reports came in of the planes being flown into the World Trade Center buildings, we gathered around the TV in my boss’s office to watch with horror. But we soon saw in person and on TV the smoke rising up from the plane flown into the Pentagon. It did not seem real.
When we were released from work, I joined the multitudes trying to get to Virginia on the Metro. Instead of silence, riders were sharing what news they had and consoling one another. I remembered once I made it home that a dear friend of mine was scheduled to fly that morning to California from the D.C. area for work, and eventually confirmed that my friend, Karen Kincaid, was on the plane that was crashed into the Pentagon. After 20 years, I still grieve, as Karen was the kindest, sweetest person I have known.
For the first few days and months after 9/11, it seemed that people reached out to console one another, even complete strangers, at least in the D.C. and New York areas. There was an intense sense of patriotism and love for our country. For the first few years, it seemed that people were kinder to one another and more united. In recent years, I feel like all that has been lost.
Kathy Harris, Missoula
Lost my innocence
Sept. 11 was my 45th birthday. I started my day at 7 a.m. in Main Hall at the University of Montana along with my coworker, Indy. First thing I always did was turn on the computer and my radio. Since I had an unobstructed view of Blue Mountain from my window, it struck me as never before. All I could think of was “purple mountains majesty” from "America The Beautiful." Seriously I had never thought that before. Then it was about 7:20 and Z100 said a plane had hit the towers in New York. I wasn’t comprehending what they said. I thought maybe a small tour plane. But it wasn’t to be.
As it all unraveled there were TVs set up everywhere on campus so everyone had access to what was happening.
I lost my innocence that day and cannot find any happiness on 9/11 since that day. So many lost so much physically as well as mentally that day.
Sandy Russo, Missoula
Shocked
I was in Manila, Philippines, on that day, finishing my two-year service with the Peace Corps. I was staying at a pension where many other volunteers stayed when they came to headquarters for business from their outlying assignment sites. Someone said, "There's been an attack in New York!" A few of us went to a bar that had a TV to see what happened. We saw the towers being hit and were shocked, but being away from the USA, things did not stop.
Soon after that I traveled around Asia and Australia for four months. News about the event was infrequent throughout that time. If I could find an English newspaper there would be stories and now and then I'd catch a TV report or if I found a net cafe to check email. Mostly information came from other travelers. But again it didn't stop normal life as I found it had for many Americans when I returned home.
Mari von Hoffmann, Missoula
Our Pearl Harbor
We were in Germany on vacation. It was Tuesday late afternoon over there when we started hearing Voice of America radio English language reports of a small plane, then two small planes, hitting the World Trade Center towers. We were trying to figure out and understand what was going on in New York, before VOA switched to a Russian-language broadcast and left us hanging.
I remember stepping out of the car at the Dachau concentration camp, only to meet other travelers asking if we were American and if we’d heard the news. Touring Dachau that afternoon, observing the horror that took place there, all the time thinking what the hell was going on back home. We hadn’t begun to understand the magnitude yet, or anticipate that we might be marooned in Europe.
I recall getting lost trying to find our Munich Marriott hotel, where we watched the towers burn on TV and saw the continual replays.
We were able to call home to Missoula and talk with my folks, who were watching our young children. We spoke with our kids too, but wanted nothing more than to hold them at that moment. We finally went downstairs to eat in the hotel lounge. There we found two big-screen TVs. Half the room was watching the Twin Towers burn, while the other half watched and cheered their soccer team.
I remember vividly thinking this is our Pearl Harbor. We are under attack and at war, and we’re not at home.
Rich Huffman, Missoula
City under siege
Everyone was hurrying in the wrong direction. From my hotel room overlooking North Capitol Street and Union Station, the thousands of people that normally would have been walking to work on Capitol Hill that morning were instead streaming back to Union Station. The lobby of my hotel was jammed with people trying to check out. A bewildered doorman told me about the attacks.
With way too much energy to sit alone in my room, I walked to the Capitol, then to a bench at the Washington Monument, where I watched, wondering whether I would see the Capitol or the White House destroyed by a plane. Moved from my seat by Park Service police, I walked to the Memorial Bridge and saw smoke still pouring from the Pentagon across the Potomac.
Two images from that day remain vivid. The first was seeing Naval officers, their dress white uniforms blackened with soot, walking across the Memorial Bridge from the still-burning Pentagon.
The second image was from that evening as we had dinner outside our hotel. Blaring sirens grew closer announcing a series of National Guard convoys pouring into the almost-deserted city.
Armored personnel carriers, Humvees and armed troops were soon positioned at every corner. It was now a city under siege.
Bill Drummond, Missoula
They needed to talk
We were living in upstate New York on 9/11. My husband taught at a state university and I was a midlife student. I was in his office listening to the radio and typing a paper when the report of the first plane hitting the tower came on. I thought, oh some student pilot and kept on with my work. Then the second plane hit and I understood.
I thought of all the students who came from downstate, some from the city and some probably had family working in Manhattan. I went to the student center to see if I could help. There was a very large video screen, like at a football game, with live reporting and it was horrible. The counselors and some faculty were gathered, thinking students would come there for help. A priest, an enormous man — perhaps 6'4” or more and as heavy as a football player — talked with me. He was there to console, I assumed.
He seemed to think all of Manhattan would erupt in rioting and looting.
He ranted about it. I was surprised by his negativity and stood up for New Yorkers. I'd worked there for a couple of years and thought they were great people. There were reports of isolated looting, later attributed to firemen. No riots. Volunteers came from all over the region with food and water for the emergency workers; they came for months.
A week after 9/11 we attended a public memorial service. A man sitting next to my husband, Joe, spoke of loosing one friend in the first plane and another in the WTC. As he cried Joe stood and comforted him. These strangers wept together and held each other through the rest of the service.
It seemed like almost everyone in upstate New York knew someone lost on 9/11. A friend who moved to the city, a cousin, an uncle at the Pentagon. People wanted to talk about it, tell us who they were. They needed to talk about it. In the days after, we heard so many stories.
Our nephew's stepson attended school with a child who lost both parents that day.
Suzanne Parson, St. Ignatius
Ground Zero
I am a native Montanan who now lives in Missoula. I wrote this piece while we lived in Connecticut and my husband worked 45 minutes away, in New York City.
Ten days after,
A pilgrimage.
I take the train to the city
To pay respects,
Struggling to comprehend.
Needing to shed the cold fear
That grips my heart
Each morning,
As I leave my husband
At the train station.
I take the 6 train downtown.
Up from the subway it hits,
Acrid, chemical burn smell.
Like a New York City pretzel stand
In winter
Times 100.
Burning my nose and eyes,
getting stuck in my throat.
It’s Enormous.
Blocks and blocks
Of destruction and
Piles of steel and concrete.
Tens of stories high.
Mining-size trucks
Thunder by,
Overflowing with twisted, charred rubble.
The sound of tires hitting steel planks
Makes me flinch.
Shoes
in the windows
Of stores.
So many shoes,
Silently covered
With concrete dust and ash.
An inch thick.
Like everyone left
A century ago.
Messages,
written in the dust
On windows.
Paper,
So much paper.
Fluttering.
Asking, have you seen my loved one?
Please find them.
Call home.
Photos of the missing
plastered on every possible surface.
Making it too raw,
Too real.
Flags
Everywhere.
On my lapel,
High on cranes.
And hanging huge and proud
From skyscrapers
That lost window eyes
As they watched their beloved neighbors
Go down.
Yellow crime scene tape
Frames it all.
No pictures, please.
My eyes
Meet eyes
Of a NYPD officer,
who looks down at my flag pin.
He offers a smile,
Which I return.
Military planes fly and helicopters
Hover overhead.
Suddenly I realize
I feel so cold,
So numb.
A stranger speaks to me.
He asks,
“Did I lose anyone?"
“No,” I say.
“Thank God.
My husband was in midtown that day.”
But wait,
I lost them all.
It is our collective loss.
Uptown on the subway,
Eyes meet eyes.
A stranger offers his seat.
We travel in stunned silence,
Sharing empathy and
Monumental grief
So thick,
It overwhelms.
I come up for air and
Walk down empty streets.
At St. Patrick’s cathedral
Mourners have gathered.
The widow is in black.
Little ones
Clutch their flags.
What sense can we make of it?
There is none.
We listen,
As our neighbor
At the dry cleaners
Relives his narrow escape
From burning towers.
His suit covered in ash.
And as our children describe
A father that came to school
That morning
To hug his kid and share
The miraculous news
Of a missed train.
Making him late to work
At the World Trade Center.
We realize
We are part of a country.
A huge community.
And at that moment,