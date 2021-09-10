Missoulian readers share 9/11 memories

Never forget

I am a subscriber who has been spending considerable time in Montana with our daughter and son-in-law and three grandchildren since 1999. Our daughter and son-in-law were living in New Hampshire on Sept. 11, but the attack was a factor that convinced them to move back to Montana where they met. I’m submitting this first-hand account that began with a train trip into NYC on a bright blue-sky Tuesday because I hope the country “Never forgets” why our brave men and women choose to defend our country from further attacks.

I was working in NYC on Sept. 11, 2001, for a company that occupied floors 90-99 in the North Tower at the World Trade Center. I didn’t see the videos of the planes hitting the buildings until Sept. 12, but when I did I realized that the plane that left a gaping hole in the building went right through an office I was in just days before. Fortunately, on the 11th, I went first to our midtown office for a meeting — a change in my plans that my husband did not know about until many hours later when my assistant in Connecticut could call him.

From the 37th floor 40 blocks north of the towers, my colleagues and I watched the towers crumble to the ground, knowing that many of our coworkers were in that smoky debris. The sober reports from the CEO over the loudspeaker all day of how many of our coworkers were accounted for still echo in my mind each Sept. 11; the numbers were dishearteningly low at the time I decided to go out into the eerily vacated streets and see if any trains had resumed running. Another stroke of luck enabled me to get a seat on the one train that was going upstate that night. As I passed the many commuter parking lots on the two-hour journey, I couldn’t help but think that many of the vehicles in them at that late hour would never be moved by their owners, mothers and fathers who left their families that morning like any other to go to work. When I finally arrived home to northwest Connecticut, I broke down at the sight of our long Main Street lined with American flags.