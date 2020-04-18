Missoulian seeks people recovered or recovering from COVID-19

If you or someone you know has tested positive for COVID-19, we'd like to hear from you. The Missoulian is reaching out to people in the community to find out how the virus affected their mental and physical health and how long the recovery period took. We'd like to share this information with the community in order to provide a clearer picture of how the disease works.
Please email david.erickson@missoulian.com if you'd like to chat.
