Missoulian seeks people recovered or recovering from COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

If you or someone you know has tested positive for COVID-19, we'd like to hear from you. The Missoulian is reaching out to people in the community to find out how the virus affected their mental and physical health and how long the recovery period took. We'd like to share this information with the community in order to provide a clearer picture of how the disease works.

Please email david.erickson@missoulian.com if you'd like to chat.

