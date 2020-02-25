Missoulian series a finalist for national award

The Missoulian’s 2019 “Troubled Kids, Troubled System” series that examined issues in private programs for teens with behavioral and emotional issues was named a finalist for the prestigious Scripps Howard journalism awards Tuesday.

The series is a finalist in the community journalism category, along with MLK50: Justice Through Journalism’s "Profiting From The Poor," about a nonprofit Memphis hospital filing thousands of lawsuits against low-income patients, and “Lawless,” a project by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica focusing on the fact that one in three Alaska villages has no local police.

The Missoulian series shined a new light on the private programs that first came to the public’s attention in 2004 with the death of a student by suicide at one of the programs. A move by the Montana Legislature to impose regulation resulted in an oversight board whose majority — by law — comprised program owners and managers, a situation likened by the father of a second teen who died by suicide at a different program as “the fox guarding the henhouse.”

