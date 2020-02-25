Missoulian series a finalist for national award
Ranch for Kids

State health department officials in July removed 27 children from the Ranch for Kids, a program for troubled youth in northwest Montana. The state credited the Missoulian's investigative series, "Troubled Kids, Troubled System," as the spark that led lawmakers to overhaul its oversight of the industry, and in turn led to the removal of children who allegedly were "hit, kicked … and spit on."

The removal and license suspension at Ranch for Kids was a sign the health department was going to be more hands-on in exercising its authority, which for the past 12 years had largely regulated itself. Our investigative series, which began with former education reporter Lucy Tompkins, published just as the 2019 Legislature began.

Two new laws were signed by the Gov. Steve Bullock: one outlawing sexual relationships between staff and students at these programs, which may have led to charges for one staffer at a program in 2018; the other eliminated the industry's self-regulating board under the labor department and gave oversight to the state health department. 

Ranch for Kids has appealed its license suspension. The health department has not yet issued a final ruling.

 Tommy Martino

The Missoulian’s 2019 “Troubled Kids, Troubled System” series that examined issues in private programs for teens with behavioral and emotional issues was named a finalist for the prestigious Scripps Howard journalism awards Tuesday.

The series is a finalist in the community journalism category, along with MLK50: Justice Through Journalism’s "Profiting From The Poor," about a nonprofit Memphis hospital filing thousands of lawsuits against low-income patients, and “Lawless,” a project by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica focusing on the fact that one in three Alaska villages has no local police.

The Missoulian series shined a new light on the private programs that first came to the public’s attention in 2004 with the death of a student by suicide at one of the programs. A move by the Montana Legislature to impose regulation resulted in an oversight board whose majority — by law — comprised program owners and managers, a situation likened by the father of a second teen who died by suicide at a different program as “the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Missoulian reporters spent nearly a year interviewing former students, program directors, employees, state officials, legislators, child psychologists and psychiatrists, and parents. They reviewed inspection reports obtained through public records requests, legislative and congressional records, law enforcement reports and court records, and other investigative files. They found that none of the 58 complaints filed in 12 years resulted in meaningful sanctions by the board. Last year, the Legislature passed new laws designed to safeguard those enrolled in the programs, and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shut down one — the Ranch for Kids in Eureka — crediting the Missoulian’s work that led to the regulation overhaul.

In the shutdown, the agency removed 27 children from the facility less than a month after taking oversight of the industry, citing allegations, some a decade old, of abuse and neglect, including claims children were hit, kicked and spit on by staff.

The stories were reported and written by Lucy Tompkins, Seaborn Larson, Cameron Evans and Gwen Florio; photographed by Tommy Martino; edited by executive editor Florio (then city editor) and former executive editor Kathy Best; and followed by editorials from Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

The 2019 Scripps Howard Awards involved 897 entries in 15 categories. The winners will be announced March 3.

