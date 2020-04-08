Missoulian series takes honorable mention in national contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoulian’s "Troubled Kids, Troubled System" series, which examined issues with private programs for troubled youth, was among the honorees announced Wednesday in the national Dart Awards for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma.

The announcement termed the Missoulian’s series “a hard-hitting investigation into residential schools for at-risk children across the state of Montana. Judges praised the “depth of reporting” and “incredible commitment on the part of a small newsroom to revisit a persistent problem concerning the on-going, unrelenting abuse of children despite claims that it had been addressed years earlier.”

The Missoulian team spent nearly a year investigating the private programs regulated only by a board whose majority — by law — comprised program owners and managers. It found none of the 58 complaints filed over 12 years resulted in significant sanctions. The series was publicly credited for new state laws strengthening oversight of the programs.

The Plain Dealer of Cleveland and the New York Times Magazine took top honors; the Missoulian, NPR News and ProPublica Illinois in collaboration with the Chicago Tribune all took honorable mention.