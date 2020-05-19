Missoulian wins awards in Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoulian staffers won five first-place awards and two honorable mentions in the Society of Professional Journalists' Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.

The three first-place awards for reporting all involved yearlong projects, a significant investment of time and resources for a small newsroom, including windshield time across Montana.

"In a time when local journalism is in a fight for its life, Missoulian reporters and photographers continue to work to hold those in power accountable, and to tell the stories of the people and of this place where we live. It is a privilege to do this kind of journalism for our readers, and it is an honor to see it awarded,” said Missoulian editor Gwen Florio.