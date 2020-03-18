There’s no one path to a Missoula climate protest.

In recent months, Missoulians have likely seen environmental activists along streets and in city parks, part of a worldwide, multi-group movement demanding that governments rapidly transition away from fossil fuels to curb the worst effects of climate change. The demonstrators usually include students, striking from classes on Friday. In Missoula, they stress the regional aspects of fossil fuel use, protesting the impending construction of the Keystone XL pipeline in eastern Montana and NorthWestern Energy's use of natural gas and coal.

When the Missoulian spoke to six local demonstrators about why they had joined these protests, they gave six different answers. Some recalled a moment — watching a movie, for instance, or reading a report — when they realized what a warming climate could mean for their futures. Others described long-held concerns about the health of the planet or of Montana’s Native American residents. All hope to keep fossil fuels from being used much longer.

Winona Bateman’s work on climate change began in October 2018.

That was when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published one of its regular reports summarizing the existing scientific consensus around climate change. The 2018 report found that curbing the risks of climate change would require limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and that goal, in turn, would “ require rapid and far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban and infrastructure (including transport and buildings), and industrial systems.”

“I had a really hard night after reading the reporting” on that report, remembered Bateman, 49, the former media director for the Adventure Cycling Association who now does freelance communications work. “At the time our daughter was 5 years old. … I just suddenly realized that her future was in great peril.”

But the next morning, “I just felt like I can't stay sad, I can't stay depressed, I can't stay angry. That's not going to change anything that's going on, so I just became very resolved to take action.”

She decided to make it a family effort. “Families plan for the future, they think about what's coming down the pike, we budget, we think about how to make good choices … so I just really wanted to tackle the crisis from that perspective.”

To that end, Bateman has spent the past year setting up Families for a Livable Climate, aiming to give families a way to educate themselves about climate change and connect to find ways to advocate on the issue. She estimates they have a core group of about 15 active families and about 250 more connected online.

They support the weekly climate strikes, host educational programming like “climate conversations” and “act-luck” family meals, and are now preparing educational materials for the coming election. And through it all, Bateman’s worked to help families through moments like the one she had.

“I always feel like I want to say ‘I'm sorry.' … There's sadness, there's grief, there's fear, and now let's get to work, and let's fight for our future.”

Nick Shepard, 19, too, had a difficult encounter with climate change projections.

“I just started really being freaked out about climate change about a year ago,” the University of Montana sophomore, majoring in political science with a minor in climate change studies, remembered. That fear led him to get involved in the newly formed Sunrise Movement, a political action committee with affiliated groups across the country demanding a Green New Deal that would transition the U.S. economy to 100% renewable energy by the year 2030.

“We’re a movement, predominantly youth-led, to basically stop climate change … and aid in a just transition” for workers and communities that depend on fossil fuels, he said. Locally, the movement has endorsed Dan Carlino, a recent UM graduate and Democratic candidate for Public Service Commissioner, and is asking candidates not to take contributions from fossil-fuel companies.

Already, Shepard’s learned that the Green New Deal can be a hard sell in Montana. “The biggest pushback we get is that environmental regulations are job-killers. … It’s a false narrative,” he said, predicting that jobs in renewable energy would be higher-paying and more secure than those in fossil fuels.

At least in Missoula, that message has found a receptive audience. “The first meeting, there were maybe five, six, seven of us,” Shepard remembered. “Two weekends ago we had about 40 show up for a training.” As the election nears, he said, “we want to be youth-led, and have all the voices in the room.”

John Crawford knows the consequences of fossil fuel extraction firsthand.

Living in Fort Peck in 2011, he saw some of the violent crime that accompanied the nearby Bakken oil boom spill over into eastern Montana. With construction on the Keystone XL pipeline expected to start sometime this year, Crawford’s now worried about what it could mean for those in its path.

“Outside of the strict action of building the pipeline there's so many secondary effects” on neighboring communities, he said. Those include “man camps,” temporary housing for hundreds of construction workers and support staff that can drive violence against Native women nearby. And the pipeline’s builder, TC Energy (formerly TransCanada), plans to run Keystone XL under the Missouri River — the water source for several downstream towns.

“That’s their plan … to bore underneath the Missouri just east of Fort Peck Dam and put the pipeline in there. However, if it leaks you affect all the water quality for those communities.”

Crawford, 56, decided that “the environmental cost alone is not worth it. The sociological cost to these communities is not worth the pipeline.” That conviction led Crawford, a member of the UM Adams Center's operations crew, to join the Local Indigenous Network Collective, and prepare to use his skills as a former military medic to help if a Standing Rock-like protest breaks out along Keystone XL.

But as construction nears, Crawford’s opposition hasn’t kept him from seeing the other side of the issue.

A member of the Blackfeet and Dakota tribes who’s spent much of his life along the Hi-Line, he knows that communities in the pipeline’s path have faced decades of under-investment and have been hit hard by the recent agricultural trade war.

“They see that there's no other choice” but the pipeline, he said. “We should stop it … but I'm also thinking there should also be a Plan B and Plan C, and you got to give the people who are affected something.”

Mica Kantor got his start in climate activism early.

When he was 3 his parents, Rachel and Isaac, took him to see the documentary Chasing Ice, about the retreat of the world’s glaciers. Even then, Rachel remembers, “he actually comprehended what was happening with the climate.”

His interest was piqued. Now a fifth-grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Mica’s concern about climate change is stronger than ever. “This year he’s decided to become very involved in advocating,” Rachel said. That’s meant protesting the carbon emissions that drive climate change every Friday — a choice that not all parents are willing to indulge.

“There’s a lot of middle-schoolers who are interested in the issue, but their parents don’t want them skipping school,” she said. But both she and Mica said he’s learned plenty about climate science and policy from his research. And demonstrating has introduced him to some lowball opposition tactics.

Sometimes passing motorists "roll coal," he said, belching a cloud of exhaust over the demonstrators. “It doesn’t happen a ton; sometimes there’ll be a lot of cars that’ll do it.”

Last Friday, he was getting far more supportive honks from passing drivers. Joined by about 40 demonstrators on either side of Russell Street just north of the Tremper's Shopping Center, he said that “I really enjoy meeting all the people that comes with climate activism. There’s like a big sense of community.”

Carla Abrams has been active in the environmental movement for a few years now.

“I care deeply about the planet,” she said. A biologist who earned a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana, she said, “I know the issues and I know the urgency.” With more and more people joining demonstrations like these, she said, “We’re ramping up the urgency.”

Abrams, 60, stood outside the Russell Street Wells Fargo bank last Friday with a sign calling on the bank to divest from fossil fuels. Wells Fargo is a creditor to TC Energy (formerly TransCanada), the builder of Keystone XL.

“One-hundred percent renewable energy for Montana is a great goal,” she said, “and no pipeline is a great goal.” She acknowledged she’s met resistance in pursuing it. “Some from our Legislature, for example, from elected officials, and now resistance from our publicly owned utility, NorthWestern Energy.”

Standing between the NorthWestern and Wells Fargo buildings, she predicted that the money will eventually be on her side as renewables become ever more competitive with fossil fuels. “I think economics will carry the day,” she said. “Both economics and the environment say it is the way to go.

“It’s no time to keep being divisive,” Abrams added. “It’s time to pull together.”

