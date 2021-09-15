Missoulians call on Tester to make child care tax credits permanent

Supporters of child care tax credits gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's Missoula office on Wednesday afternoon in a push to make them permanent.

As part of the American Rescue Act Plan, an existing child tax credit was extended into 2021 and made monthly. Most families get $300 per month for children ages 0 to 5 and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

Supporters of the program, set to end in December, say it has had a significant impact.

"We know that too many families don't have enough money left at the end of the month. Child care is expensive, food is expensive, gas is expensive and we also know that when families have a little extra money in their pockets, they spend it in ways that make a difference to their kids right way," said Grace Decker, a coordinator for Zero to Five, an organization that seeks to support parents and their young children, to a group of about 15.

"There's a tremendous amount of data that says that what kids experience before the age of 5 impacts them for a lifetime," she added. "Increasing family income during that period actually has impacts that are greater than at later points in their life span."