Missoulians call on Tester to make child care tax credits permanent

Supporters of child care tax credits gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's Missoula office on Wednesday afternoon in a push to make them permanent.
As part of the American Rescue Act Plan, an existing child tax credit was extended into 2021 and made monthly. Most families get $300 per month for children ages 0 to 5 and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.
Supporters of the program, set to end in December, say it has had a significant impact.
"We know that too many families don't have enough money left at the end of the month. Child care is expensive, food is expensive, gas is expensive and we also know that when families have a little extra money in their pockets, they spend it in ways that make a difference to their kids right way," said Grace Decker, a coordinator for Zero to Five, an organization that seeks to support parents and their young children, to a group of about 15.
"There's a tremendous amount of data that says that what kids experience before the age of 5 impacts them for a lifetime," she added. "Increasing family income during that period actually has impacts that are greater than at later points in their life span."
About 7.6 million adults had someone in their household "who took paid or unpaid leave, left their job, lost their job, or did not look for a job in the last month because child care arrangements remain disrupted due to the pandemic," according to a U.S. Census Pulse Survey in May of this year.
Three out of four of those adults were women and approximately half of those women were women of color, a June White House press briefing said. The Biden-Harris administration is pushing to extend the benefits past 2021.
"My understanding is that Congress really needs people to reach out to them and explain how important this support is," Decker said. "There are a number of congresspeople who have not yet determined which way they'll move on the issues."
Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director for Child Care Resources, said child care can cost between $800 to $1,000 per month and many parents "can't afford it at all."
Another issue is that people working in child care do not make very much money either, Rosenleaf said.
"It's a complete market failure. People cannot pay the costs to deliver the service and do it well," Rosenleaf said. "(Permanent child care tax credits) would be really great. It would put money into child care businesses and it would lower the cost for parents. It addresses both of those problems."
Millions of children have been lifted out of poverty due to the child care tax credits, Rosenleaf said.
Destini Vaile with Montana Women Vote shared a personal story about how the tax credits could have helped her as a mother. She ultimately had to postpone college and it took several extra years for her to graduate due to financial stress, she said.
Her children are old enough now that she is not eligible, but wonders how much of a difference it could have made.
"When they were younger, I was in college here and trying to keep everything together," Vaile said. "I actually had to end college for a while because I couldn't do that and be worried about electricity, food and child care all at the same time.
"That's why I'm here today, asking for this."
