Missoulians gather to advocate for reproductive rights, freedom

“Abortion has been here for forever and will be here for forever,” Toni Chew said as she walked alongside other marchers for reproductive rights in downtown Missoula on Sunday.

Chew was one of about 100 people that walked in the Bigger Than Roe march in Missoula on Sunday. Marchers started their rally in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, before heading down Broadway and Higgins, then wrapping back around to the courthouse. Along the route, they chanted “My Body, My Choice” and “This is what Democracy Looks Like.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, triggering a wave of protests against government encroachment on reproductive and sexual freedoms. While abortion is still protected Montana, its future in Big Sky is uncertain.

Chew is a lifelong Montanan. She had an out-of-state abortion when she was 22 years old, before the Roe decision made it legal in Montana. Since then, she’s marched in several Women’s Marches across the country, including the first one in Washington D.C. in 2017.

“Today we march on the 50th anniversary of Roe versus Wade,” Missoula’s march organizer Erin Heaton said on Sunday outside of the courthouse. “To prove to every legislator, corporation and bigot that our movement is bigger than Roe.”

As people across the country protest the court ruling, Heaton encouraged politicians to keep government regulations away from women's bodies, to reverse abortion bans and expand access to reproductive and sexual healthcare.

Some of the signs held by demonstrators read “Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if women die,” “keep your mits off my bits,” and “pro child, pro family, pro choice.” Marchers expressed frustration that people are still having to fight for reproductive autonomy in 2023.

“The purpose of this march is to join a national movement and to inspire continuous action through this legislative session and into the future,” Heaton said.

Demonstrator Kerry Bronson said she is concerned for the rights and privacy of her daughters and granddaughters.

“Women’s rights are being taken away,” she said. “We’ve fought for how many years for this?”

Bronson added that the moms and grandmothers of younger protestors have been fighting in the courts and legislatures for years.

When Bronson was in high school, abortions were illegal but still being preformed. She recalled in in 1973, when Roe v. Wade made abortions protected under federal law, abortions became safe and legal.

“Now we’re going backwards,” she said.

Missoula’s march was part of a national day of action planned by activists all over the United States. Marches were planned in bigger cities like Miami and Chicago along with smaller towns. National leaders of the Women’s March said their emphasis is now on state politics in the midst of federal protections being eliminated, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Community organizer Hillary-Anne Crosby also spoke at Sunday’s march. She urged Missoulians to contact their state legislators, but also look beyond the session and make plans for future action.

“Sometimes it means that we have to slow down, and sometimes it means we hit those hurdles,” Crosby said. “We’re all moving towards that end goal together of achieving...sexual and reproductive freedom.”