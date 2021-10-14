Missoulians invited to comment on new community center conceptual designs

Missoula’s Parks and Recreation department has released flashy conceptual designs for a proposed new community center at McCormick Park and is seeking public feedback.

The parks department is in the planning stages for deciding how to design a large new facility that could host arts programming, fitness and wellness classes, child care, youth camps, after-school activities, indoor sports, a garden or cultural events. The community has to decide how the facility will be used.

Donna Gaukler, the director of the parks department, said Missoulians have long identified the need for indoor recreation and a community gathering space.

“The 2003 McCormick Park Master Plan includes the community center in Phase 2 of park development,” she said. “Residents have long discussed the need for a flexible, multi-use indoor facility to support active lifestyles in an equitable, multi-generational and inclusive atmosphere."

In a town covered in snow for much of the year, Gaukler said the space is sorely needed.

"We’re designing a public space that can host recreational, cultural and social activities for all ages, incomes and ability levels in a safe, year-round environment," Gaukler said.

Proposed community center So far, residents have asked for a flexible space that would host a variety of activities, from indoor walking to a stage for music performances.

