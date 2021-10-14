 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoulians invited to comment on new community center conceptual designs
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoulians invited to comment on new community center conceptual designs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Proposed community center conceptual designs.

Conceptual designs for the proposed community center.

 David Erickson

Missoula’s Parks and Recreation department has released flashy conceptual designs for a proposed new community center at McCormick Park and is seeking public feedback.

The parks department is in the planning stages for deciding how to design a large new facility that could host arts programming, fitness and wellness classes, child care, youth camps, after-school activities, indoor sports, a garden or cultural events. The community has to decide how the facility will be used.

Donna Gaukler, the director of the parks department, said Missoulians have long identified the need for indoor recreation and a community gathering space.

“The 2003 McCormick Park Master Plan includes the community center in Phase 2 of park development,” she said. “Residents have long discussed the need for a flexible, multi-use indoor facility to support active lifestyles in an equitable, multi-generational and inclusive atmosphere."

In a town covered in snow for much of the year, Gaukler said the space is sorely needed.

"We’re designing a public space that can host recreational, cultural and social activities for all ages, incomes and ability levels in a safe, year-round environment," Gaukler said.

Proposed community center

Proposed community center

So far, residents have asked for a flexible space that would host a variety of activities, from indoor walking to a stage for music performances. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A local company, MMW Architects, has gathered public feedback on the proposed center and residents asked for a flexible space that would host a variety of activities, from indoor walking to a stage for music performances. Commenters asked for after-school activities for kids, a snack bar and a place where people can learn about dance or theater.

MMW Architects has now released design concepts.

Residents are invited to view those concepts and provide comment at engagemissoula.com Oct. 13-24. There will be a self-guided open house in the Currents Aquatic Center Oct. 15-24. People can view the design drawings in person and answer a brief survey.

Proposed community center

Proposed community center

The new community center could potentially host fitness and wellness classes, youth camps, after-school activities and indoor sports.

Becky Goodrich, the communications manager for the parks department, said the draft designs are the result of a monthslong public process to gather public comment from a diverse group of Missoulians, interest groups, technical advisers and city staff.

“Conceptual designs allow residents, the city and the design team to collaborate on the project’s final master plan, explore preliminary cost estimates and consider construction logistics,” Goodrich explained in an email. “The draft design shows the building’s type, size, location, and spatial relationships, including essential amenities. Further considerations include support facilities, circulation throughout and connections to the site.”

Proposed community center

Proposed community center

Becky Goodrich, the communications manager for the parks department, said the draft designs are the result of a monthslong public process to g…

The master plan would eventually need to be adopted by the city council. Once that happens, the city can seek a way to finance the project via public and private partnerships, state and federal grants, developer impact fees and the city budget. No final cost has been determined for the project yet, but if it happens it will be built to the north of the existing Currents Aquatic Center in McCormick Park.

Gaukler has said in the past that if the “stars align” a building could be finished by 2024, but there is no set timeline for the project.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News