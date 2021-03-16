Missoulians invited to share ideas for downtown river access improvements

Missoula Parks and Recreation invites residents to share their ideas to improve river access in downtown Missoula via a brief online public opinion survey through March 31.

The survey, posted at engagemissoula.com, is part of the city's Clark Fork River Restoration and Access project, funded by the 2018 Open Space Bond. The online survey is the first step in an extensive public process to develop a master plan to restore compromised riverbanks and improve river access through the heart of Missoula.

"Recreational use of the river has increased dramatically over the last 15 years," said Nathan McLeod, Missoula Parks and Recreation's parks and trails design/development specialist, in a press release.

The extra visitors have had a significant impact on the river's banks and beaches.

"Increased river traffic has created a network of informal river access trails which have caused erosion and destroyed stream-stabilizing vegetation. Erosion degrades water quality, destabilizes the banks and threatens adjacent city infrastructure," McLeod said.