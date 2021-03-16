Missoulians invited to share ideas for downtown river access improvements

Missoula Parks and Recreation invites residents to share their ideas to improve river access in downtown Missoula via a brief online public opinion survey through March 31.
The survey, posted at engagemissoula.com, is part of the city's Clark Fork River Restoration and Access project, funded by the 2018 Open Space Bond. The online survey is the first step in an extensive public process to develop a master plan to restore compromised riverbanks and improve river access through the heart of Missoula.
"Recreational use of the river has increased dramatically over the last 15 years," said Nathan McLeod, Missoula Parks and Recreation's parks and trails design/development specialist, in a press release.
The extra visitors have had a significant impact on the river's banks and beaches.
"Increased river traffic has created a network of informal river access trails which have caused erosion and destroyed stream-stabilizing vegetation. Erosion degrades water quality, destabilizes the banks and threatens adjacent city infrastructure," McLeod said.
The project, which was started in 2014, addresses the need for improved, more sustainable user access and seeks to balance recreation needs with the health of the river ecosystem.
The project includes about 30 specific sites selected for restoration or improvement in a four-mile stretch of the Clark Fork between Riverside Park west of Russell Street and Ben Hughes Park in East Missoula, according to the release. Project partners include Parks and Recreation, the city's Storm Water Division, the Clark Fork Coalition, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Missoula Water Quality District.
In the coming months, the city will host open houses and stakeholder meetings to gather additional public input on the project's design. Project partners will work closely with residents to design an intuitive system of walk-in river access points to meet the community’s diverse needs.
The new access points, which may include features like stairs, accessibility ramps, boulder seating and beach improvements, will encourage responsible recreation and promote the health and aesthetics of the Clark Fork. Project partners will also design and implement a riverbank restoration program throughout the project area.