Missoulians line up at dispensaries on first day of recreational cannabis sales

Missoulians lined up across town and dispensaries saw their products fly off the shelves on Saturday, marking the start of a new year and the opening day of recreational cannabis sales in Montana.

At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning. The long build-up to recreational legalization gave local businesses plenty of time to prepare, and while some popular strains of marijuana flower, such as pineapple express, sold out quickly, dispensaries seemed to have plenty of stock — at least for now.

"I've been through a lot of ups and downs, it's been a long, hard road," said The Higher Standard owner JJ Thomas, taking a short break from stocking and delivering products to his stores across the state on Saturday. "I'm just thankful we made it to opening day. There's so many different emotions about that and I think the biggest one I have is just that I'm thankful. We definitely worked hard to get here."

While the day is a fulfilled dream for many dispensary owners, including Thomas, it's also a much-anticipated day for consumers in Missoula.

"I think it's good for the community because it's going to bring in taxes and fix some things up," said Howard Vigue, 67, adding he's been a cannabis user for five decades. "And besides, (it being legal) takes it off the black market. It won't fill up the jails with people that are not criminals and maybe it'll take some people out of the bars. I think it's a good thing."

Vigue was one of the many people who cycled into Starrbuds on Saturday, a Missoula institution for over a decade. He said he prefers vape cartridges.

"(They) have a bit more of an uplifting feeling — sometimes the flower makes me kind of lazy," Vigue said.

Starrbuds was a medical marijuana delivery service for years before its retail location opened in 2017.

Buyers' choice

The demographics in several stores on Saturday were mixed. Young, old and middle-aged people walked in and chatted with the budtenders, asking a variety of questions.

"This room was completely full several times," said Jill Broughton, co-owner of Starrbuds along with her husband, Glenn. "The people behind the counter are trying to be as efficient as possible to get people in and out, but it's been very constant, very consistent all day."

Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2004, and in 2020, 58% of voters across Montana approved recreational sale and use. In Missoula County, the 2020 legalization initiative passed with 70.74% of the voters in approval — the highest of any county in Montana.

It's a popular sentiment across the country as well. In October of 2021, a Gallup poll found 68% of U.S. adults favor national legalization of marijuana.

Several dispensary owners interviewed leading up to Jan. 1 said they really had no idea what people were going to buy.

Dispensaries were seeing lots of interest in flower, as well as pre-rolled joints and oil cartridges on Saturday. In a short period in the morning, staff at Starrbuds sold several pen vaporizers. (Vaping marijuana oil or liquid has become increasingly popular over the past few years.)

Edible marijuana had also been very popular, several budtenders said.

"People want it all, they're interested in all of it," Thomas said on Saturday. "The hardest thing is just getting it restocked. We've already sold out of a lot of things."

Supply and demand

With demand high and supplies limited, Thomas said he expects prices will reflect that reality over the coming months and years. Prices could stabilize within a couple years, Thomas projected, but until they do, he's expecting prices to change monthly.

Dispensaries around Missoula were thrown another curveball leading up to Jan. 1 as well, seeing a rush of new medical marijuana card users wary of price changes once recreational consumers were added to the mix.

Thomas said that with recent changes to the wholesale market, he is hopeful that he will be able to keep his stores well-stocked. Up until Jan. 1, dispensaries were tied to a vertical business structure, where companies had to produce, manufacture and retail their own products for market.

Now, however, they can buy product from other companies.

"I think you're going to see a volatile market, in my opinion ... as much as some folks would love to maintain a certain price point, the reality of it is supply versus demand," Thomas said. "Realistically (if companies) are charging more, you're going to have to reflect that to the consumer and you're going to charge more ... now it's all about margin dollars and running a retail store."

Recreational cannabis sales are taxed at 20% by the state while medical marijuana is taxed at 4%. Voters in Missoula County also approved a 3% local-option sales tax during the 2021 municipal election for recreational purchases.

The Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning is projecting $130 million in statewide recreational marijuana sales in 2022.

If supply can keep up, the demand and the excitement for recreational marijuana in Missoula was evident on Saturday.

"I was telling my husband last night, 'I just don't even think I can sleep,'" Broughton said. "This is what we have worked for for many, many years was to get to this day. It's really exciting. It's really exciting for all of us."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

