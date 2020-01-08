As the fallout from the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general continues, a lot of Missoulians are watching closely.
“The (interest) level is extremely high,” said Bob Seidenschwarz, president emeritus of the Montana World Affairs Council. That group sponsors a range of discussions and programming on international affairs. Now that the United States and Iran have traded military strikes, he said that “we have people that are calling, asking, wanting to know more.”
Tensions in the Middle East have soared since Friday, when a U.S. drone strike killed Gen. Qassim Suleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, at Baghdad International Airport. Early Wednesday, the Iranian military retaliated by launching 22 missiles at two Iraqi military bases where U.S. troops are stationed. No casualties have been reported.
Addressing the nation Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump did not commit to any new military action against Iran, but said he would implement new economic sanctions.
Professor Mehrdad Kia, an expert on Iran and director of the University of Montana’s Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center, sees little appetite for further aggression from Iran’s leadership. While funeral services for Soleimani drew massive crowds, Kia said that broader public sentiment in that country of 83 million is against the leadership.
“The Iranian regime will do everything in its power to avoid a face-to-face military confrontation,” he told the Missoulian Wednesday. “Why? Because a face-to-face military confrontation would result in the destruction of Iranian military infrastructure. … Then the only thing left will be the regime exposed and vulnerable vis-a-vis its own people. For that reason, they will do anything to survive.
“They did this as a symbolic attack,” Kia said of Wednesday’s missile strike. “They want to survive but they also wanted to show a level of response they could sell to their population.” He does, however, see a potential for stepped-up attacks by Iranian sleeper agents and proxy groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, against U.S. allies and interests in the months ahead.
Increased violence in the Middle East could be personal for the 38 refugees from Iraq and Syria who have been resettled in Montana since 2016. "We mainly see families feeling concerned for loved ones back home and not knowing how they will be affected if this is to continue to escalate," wrote Mary Poole of Soft Landing Missoula, a local refugee assistance nonprofit, in an email.
Mohammed Alyoudawee moved to Missoula from Baghdad in 2017 and still has a father and siblings in Iraq. “We('re) happy that that guy (Suleimani) died, but we’re not happy that there (is) a war in Iraq,” he said, adding that he wished that the United States had worked to address Iran’s support of Iraqi militias diplomatically. His family, he said, “try to leave but it’s really expensive. Where do they go?”
The conflict also stirred concerns for Montanans, especially those connected with the military, said the World Affairs Council’s Seidenschwarz. In the last week, the Pentagon has begun deploying an additional 4,500 troops to the Middle East, most of them from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
“If you’re a military family, the deployment of your sons and daughters” is a major worry, he said. “It’s not just those young men and women who may be in harm’s way, but it’s the issue of the families on a long deployment.” As of Wednesday Shawn Grove, director of the University of Montana’s Veterans Education and Transition Services Office, said he hadn’t heard any concerns about deployment from UM students in uniform.
Seidenschwarz said he’s also heard from people worried about the possible economic impact of a conflict in the oil-producing Persian Gulf, and its ties to U.S. domestic politics.
“I think a lot of people are asking, ‘Is this a contrived issue? Did it have to happen? … Is the administration thoughtful and prepared for the aftermath?'”
Erin Erickson, founder of Missoula Rises, is a skeptic.
“It seemed like a diversion from the impeachment processes that are going on,” she said of the strike on Suleimani. Missoula Rises and the Missoula County Democrats are planning a Thursday evening demonstration outside the Missoula office of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican who has voiced support for the president’s recent actions towards Iran.
“We thought that it was important that we send a message to our senator that it’s time for him to support a congressional resolution to limit the war powers of our commander-in-chief,” she said.
Despite Wednesday’s apparent de-escalation between the two governments, Erickson is still worried about increased violence from Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East. She predicted that “the assassination of Suleimani put our service members overseas … in serious imminent danger.”
The Montana World Affairs Council, a nonpartisan group, tentatively plans to host a community brown-bag lunch and discussion about the situation on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the University of Montana campus. The exact time and place have not yet been determined. Visit montanaworldaffairs.org, or the Montana World Affairs Council Facebook page, for more information.