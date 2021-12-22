Missoulians remember those who died while homeless in 2021

Gathering on the longest and darkest night of the year, members of the Poverello Center hosted its annual remembrance ceremony for those who were unhoused and lost their lives this year.

In Missoula, 21 people who were unhoused died this year. The ceremony also remembered three Poverello Center volunteers and staffers who died this year as well.

The ceremony began with a statement from Jill Bonny, the Poverello Center's executive director, and then a prayer. Following that, the names of the 24 who died this year were read and then "Amazing Grace" was sung.

"Many of these individuals I knew and knew for years," Bonny said. "I just think about each and every one of them and what I remember about them. And, unfortunately, they died without a home."

In a recent housing report, it was noted by the Missoula Coordinated Entry System, which tracks the city's homeless population, that there were 1,138 individuals in the city that were unhoused.

Missoula was projected to serve more homeless clients than the year before, the report said. Additionally, there are nearly 400 students in Missoula County Public Schools who are either homeless or at risk of being unhoused.

At least two of those who died while homeless were United States military veterans, those at the remembrance noted. None of those who died while homeless over last winter did so due to exposure, Bonny said.

"We really think that having the winter shelter location is a big reason for that," Bonny said. "I just think there's such a need for shelter for everybody. You know, come as you are, come when you're ready, stay for an hour, stay for 24 hours, but you have a warm place to be."

There has been significant vitriol aimed at those who are unhoused in Missoula. It dominated several debates during the run-up to the 2021 municipal election and was a large part of several candidates' campaign platforms.

When asked what the community needs to do in response to the crisis, Bonny had a direct answer.

"Educate themselves. There's such a stigma around homelessness, that people aren't working, they're not trying," Bonny said. "We have a pretty high percentage of individuals who are here with 150 roommates and take a shower every morning and go to work and grab a sack lunch and just can't make enough to get into someplace to live.

"I think (the community) educating themselves, realizing that there's a stigma around homelessness ... and that everybody deserves shelter."

Bonny invites the public to serve meals or do other volunteer work with the homeless population in Missoula.

There's also been an uptick in people experiencing homelessness for the first time. Being priced out of a place to live is one of Bonny's major concerns, she said.

Average rent in Missoula has climbed to over $1,100. The city's rental vacancy rate is around 0.38%.

"If you spend some time with some of the individuals who are staying here, you realize that there's a story behind every person and it just doesn't really meet that stigma," Bonny said.

One former volunteer, Daniel Duensing, worked with the Homeless Outreach Team for several months. He now works as an emergency medical technician.

"During that time, you know, there were just so many experiences where you realize how important it is that housing is a human right and that everybody deserves that chance to feel safe and secure," Duensing said. "That's what strength of the community is, is how well we help those who are struggling."

Missoula and Missoula County have put significant efforts into combating homelessness in the area. A new safe outdoor camping area is under construction near the city's compost facility and there are plans for other areas to be built to provide shelter.

But there have been hiccups as well. Encampments under the Reserve Street bridge have existed for years, but will be cleaned up and closed following the opening of the safe outdoor camping space.

Several camps were cleared out over the summer and fall as well. West Broadway Island was closed for six weeks and the entrance is now locked at night.

The city bought the Sleepy Inn last year to provide a quarantine area for those who are unhoused and either tested positive for COVID or were considered a close contact.

"I think (the city and county) are trying and right now, today, I would say we need more housing. But that takes years and we do what we do in the meantime. And it takes a lot of money," Bonny said. "I think they're trying. Especially our politicians here in Missoula and the community here in Missoula really want to have housing for everybody that lives here.

"It's just challenging."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

