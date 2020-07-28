Missoulians safely use city parks to combat the isolation of quarantine

Expecting an increasing number of park visitors with increasing July temperatures, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department has posted guidelines for safe park visits.
Rebecca Goodrich, communications specialist for the parks department, said the importance of city parks during this time cannot be overstated. That said, neither can the safety measures be over-stressed.
“The city feels like parks are pretty critical to our city’s physical and emotional health,” Goodrich said. “We feel like residents rely on our open spaces to rest and relax and take a break from the daily stressors of keeping their families safe.”
The tips for physical distancing provided by the parks department are the same that have become ingrained in everyday life. Maintain a socially distanced 6 feet, do not use playgrounds or other frequently touched surfaces, interact only with immediate circles of contacts and, of course, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Goodrich said that these guidelines have become subconscious to most people, thanks to early and ambitious advertising. Her department hasn’t seen any pushback, and people seem to know what’s expected of them, she said.
“We felt the messaging was really important when the pandemic first hit Montana,” she said. “Now we feel like most residents have really gotten the message about how to keep themselves and our community safe.”
Paxton Marler and Lily Conrad cooled off Tuesday afternoon in the water of Rattlesnake Creek, as it cut through Greenough Park. The pair were on their way up the Rattlesnake via bike, and a rocky creek bank in the park was a perfect place for a cool-down break.
Conrad said she’s seen, for the most part, guideline cooperation in the parks. When people get closer than 6 feet, usually they try to put masks on or maintain a one-way traffic flow, she said.
Marler echoed Conrad’s observations, but expressed disappointment that some of the tips and guidelines seemed to be becoming politically charged.
“I was an EMT for a bit, and it’s just like, hard to think of it as political because it’s this very literal, physical thing that’s happening,” Marler said. “And you know, you can’t politicize it when it’s a matter of everybody’s safety.”
Both the friends agreed that Missoula summers in the parks can’t be beat.
“I love Missoula summer,” Marler said. “The winter can get so dreary. As soon as it gets warm out it’s like a fairyland of all these colors and nature. And you have trailheads five minutes away from your doorstep.”
Laurie Minns and her daughter, Ava, were also out in Greenough Park Tuesday. The two were waiting to meet up with some out-of-state friends for a picnic. Laurie had suggested the park so the two families could remain socially distant.
“That way, it’s kind of a safer way to catch up with old friends,” Laurie said.
Minns, a professor at the University of Montana, said she loves going outside and making the most of the vast space of Montana. It’s been one of the things that’s helped keep her sane throughout the craziness of the coronavirus.
She said that most people she’s crossed while out in the parks have been respectful of the guidelines provided by the parks department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“I do a lot of hiking, and I bring a mask. And so do the others on the trail. We all put our masks on before we pass each other,” she said. “There’s a mutual respect for some of the guidelines.”
Out in the park Tuesday, mother and daughter both praised the greenery of the surrounding trees and peaceful sounds of the river.
“You feel like you can take more deep breaths,” Laurie Minns said. “It’s just nice to feel like you’re part of the surroundings instead of just being trapped at home.”
