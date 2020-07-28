Missoulians safely use city parks to combat the isolation of quarantine

“We felt the messaging was really important when the pandemic first hit Montana,” she said. “Now we feel like most residents have really gotten the message about how to keep themselves and our community safe.”

Paxton Marler and Lily Conrad cooled off Tuesday afternoon in the water of Rattlesnake Creek, as it cut through Greenough Park. The pair were on their way up the Rattlesnake via bike, and a rocky creek bank in the park was a perfect place for a cool-down break.

Conrad said she’s seen, for the most part, guideline cooperation in the parks. When people get closer than 6 feet, usually they try to put masks on or maintain a one-way traffic flow, she said.

Marler echoed Conrad’s observations, but expressed disappointment that some of the tips and guidelines seemed to be becoming politically charged.

“I was an EMT for a bit, and it’s just like, hard to think of it as political because it’s this very literal, physical thing that’s happening,” Marler said. “And you know, you can’t politicize it when it’s a matter of everybody’s safety.”

Both the friends agreed that Missoula summers in the parks can’t be beat.