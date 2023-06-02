“Eliminate semi-automatic guns,” Cora Barnes, a Washington Middle School eighth grader, shouted outside of the Missoula County Courthouse.

On Friday, Barnes and about 50 other Missoulians donned orange shirts and rallied against gun violence across the country. Wear Orange is a nationwide movement spurred by the death of Hadiya Pendleton, a young gun-violence prevention activist who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in 2013, according to Moms Demand Action volunteer Roxane Weikel.

“Are you feeling like the problem’s getting worse? Well, it is,” Weikel said of the rising tempo of gun violence incidents across the U.S.

Speakers shared ways shootings have impacted their lives, including the fear they feel from working in schools to having children and loved ones going to public education facilities everyday.

Barbara Frank has been an educator for over 20 years and now works as an administrator at Missoula County Public Schools. Earlier in her career, she was a few years into being the principal at Belgrade Elementary School. She recalled one day hearing ambulances and shortly later learned a third-grade student from her school was shot and killed. She remembered the trauma of the aftermath, including visiting with the victim's parents.

"This is not the way that we should live," Frank said. "This is not what public schools should look like. We should never, ever have to help the police identify a child victim of gun violence, ever."

She said the goal isn't to get rid of guns across the board: "We just want to make sure that this is a safe place to live."

Recent school violence threats in Missoula have had an impact. In April, Missoula police responded to two threats of gun violence involving Hellgate High School. One incident involving a person posting an airsoft gun (which is visually comparable to an assault rifle) on Snapchat prompted a multi-hour lockdown at the school. According to Everytown For Gun Safety, an advocacy group that studies gun violence, Montana ranks No. 46 in the United States for gun control laws, and an average of 228 people die from gun violence annually in Montana.

Weikel said Missoulians are motivated and galvanized by the national statistics and national horror of gun violence. Barnes and Weikel recently started up Students Demand Action in Missoula, a group of young activists dedicated to combating gun violence.

“If you look back into history, it's the voices of the youth that have made social change,” Weikel said.

Missoula businesses also lit up in orange on Friday in solidarity with the rally.

Because Montana’s Legislature adjourned last month, Weikel advised people instead to look to firearm safety to mitigate gun violence. She encouraged people to keep guns unloaded, locked and with ammunition stored in a separate location to prevent suicides and unintentional shootings.

“That’s a huge thing we can do here in Montana,” she said.