The book sale at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula didn't show signs of slowing well into its fourth day Sunday.
Dozens of browsers left the fort's Heritage Hall and T-Post Headquarters carrying bags topped with classics and obscure titles that hadn't been opened for decades. For the sale’s final day, the museum offered browsers the deal of filling up an entire bag for only $10.
Some of the books leaving the buildings, constructed at the start of the 19th century, have publication dates going back dozens and even hundreds of years.
"History for me is personal stories, and you definitely get a lot of that here," said volunteer Victor Machart, while turning the pages of John Brine’s “The Certain Efficacy of the Death of Christ,” published in the 1740s.
A retired teacher, Machart has been a volunteer worker at Fort Missoula for close to a decade.
Machart is one of over a dozen volunteers who worked throughout the year rifling through the thousands of books donated to the museum, filtering out those too warped for resale, and helping to turn Heritage Hall into a temporary book store.
For the past four days, he’s been behind the checkout table selling books priced by the inch of their spines. Machart, who grew up reading his mother’s collection of Life Magazine and listening to stories from his grandparents about living on the North Dakota plains at the start of the 1900s, has walked away from the sale with a copy Count of St. Germain’s guide palmistry and Mark Twain’s “A Tramp Abroad.”
“You never know what you’re going to find here,” he said.
Going into its 10th year, the book sale has grown from bringing just under $8,000 to help fund the site’s renovations and educational classes, to nearly $20,000 last year.
“We’re seeing white space on the table tops, and I don’t think that’s happened since I’ve been here,” said museum Executive Director Matt Lautzenheiser. According to Lautzenheiser, this year’s book sale is on par with last year’s sales.
“This is by far the most profitable fundraiser for the museum,” he said.
Lautzenheiser said the book sale is a triple win: it raises money for the museum, brings cheap books to Missoulians, and it keeps nearly 60,000 donated books “out of a landfill.”
Beton Anderson left Heritage Hall with a brown paper bag full of some of those 60,000 titles. Along with his wife, he rummaged through the books Sunday looking to replace some of his favorite paperbacks with their hardcover counterparts.
“I prefer the hardcovers, but they’re a little more dangerous. The nice thing about paperbacks is they can’t hit you in the face as hard when you doze off reading them in bed,” he said.
While dozens of other Missoulians left the fort with their bags of books Sunday afternoon, the city’s potential paperback writers assembled in the Missoula Public Library to launch National Novel Writing Month.
"NaNoWriMo," both a non-profit and international event, brings together both professional and amateur novelists with the aim of hammering out a 50,000-word manuscript by Nov. 30.
“We’ve got plenty of familiar faces coming back today, and we’ve got a lot of unfamiliar faces trying it out for the first time,” said Cris Goodwin.
Along with working as the organization’s liaison for Missoula and Kalispell for the past two years, Goodwin has passed the threshold of 50,000 words for the past 12.
“Which is not to say that I’ve completed the books. That just means that I have a project to work on going into December,” she said.
Last year’s month-long writing marathon led to a group of five writers, including Goodwin, to continue working together to write and critique each other’s novels into the following November.
“For some writers, it’s not going to work at all. But for those who it does click with, it’s fabulous,” she said. “The process of making yourself churn out that amount of work has a way of breaking down the dam.”
Goodwin and the others participating in NaNoWriMo will meet every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the library for write-ins throughout November, and all are welcome to attend.