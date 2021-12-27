Missoulian's top 10 online stories of 2021

The most popular local story on Missoulian.com in 2021 was Brian D'Ambrosio's feature about the film "Sooyii," which was shot in Blackfoot language and entirely on Blackfeet land.

Director Jesse DesRosier said of the movie, “I believe that 'Sooyii' is a message to Hollywood, to directors, to producers, and, even to our own people, to set the bar by including Indigenous language in film.”

2) A law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited performance venues from asking for proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. In response, musician Jeffrey Foucault announced he was canceling any stops of his tour in Montana.

3) Novelist, philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott gave Blackfeet Community College the largest donation in the school's history earlier this year. The amount was not disclosed, but the college's president, Karla Bird, said it was enough to ensure the long-term success of the school.

4) One of our most-viewed items wasn't a story, but a photo gallery. In April, a Big Sky High School student posted a video making racist statements. More than 100 students around Missoula walked out of school in protest.

5) On Jan. 6, the same day that former President Donald Trump's supporters were attacking the Capitol, local Trump supporters staged a protest in front of the Missoula County Courthouse. The protesters' grievances included what they felt was a "stolen" election and the county's intention to maintain the mask mandate.

6) A female grizzly bear with cubs, the first confirmed in the Missoula Valley, wasted no time in getting herself and her family into trouble. “Our first reproducing female with cubs has already been taught to break doors and find garbage,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel said.

7) Stories about grizzly bears are always popular with readers, and an item about the bears wandering out of their recovery areas — defined 30 years ago — was no different. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is having to restructure its strategy in response to the bears' movements.

8) Another photo gallery that was very popular with our readers was the unveiling of the long-anticipated new Missoula Public Library. The opening was delayed by the pandemic, but readers' response to seeing the brand-new building and amenities it offered showed it was worth the wait.

9) Back in March, the Missoulian announced that its printing press would close down for good. The newspaper, in existence for over 150 years and at its current location since 1985, made the difficult decision to move printing operations to Helena.

10) Montanans and out-of-staters alike flock to Montana's campsites. Problem is, because these camping sites are so coveted, some people have gone as far as creating bots to digitally hack the process on recreation.gov. Another issue is folks spending a large amount of money on site reservations, reserving them for a couple of weeks then only staying a couple of days, leaving prime spots empty and unavailable to other campers.

