Missoulian's top 10 online stories of 2022

The most popular local story on Missoulian.com in 2022 was editor Rob Chaney's story about a close encounter between a grizzly bear and two University of Montana men.

Thankfully for everyone involved (including the very large bear), a can of bear spray saved the day.

The second most popular story also gave people reason to be thankful; a missing Oregon couple was found safe after being reported missing for two days.

In June of 2022, Rob Chaney wrote about the aftereffects of COVID 19 – what's now known as Long COVID. Little was still undersstood about the disease, and even less was known about the effects on those who got it and survived.

Yet another story by Rob Chaney is in the fourth spot of our most-read stories: the rather sad tale of a pair of young grizzly bear siblings who had been getting into trouble by raiding human food sources. One was missing a foot, underweight and dehydrated, while her sister was healthy.

Finding — and keeping — housing in Missoula is no joke, and when a co-op of Missoula renters tried to buy their homes and were unsuccessful, this David Erickson story resonated with a lot of our readers.

In another story about Missoula housing (or lack thereof), reporter Bret Anne Serbin covered the issues facing houseless people who felt forced out of the Missoula Authorized Camping Site by what they felt were overly restrictive new rules. The rules were meant to ensure safety for the residents, but the inability to shade their structures, the small spaces, and what the residents felt was a lack of consistency and transparency made some feel they were better off on their own, outside the Site.

In May of 2022, reporter Zoë Buchli reported on a Missoula public defender who was in custody following accusations that he strangled a child in his care.

Missoulians always like to read about new businesses, especially new places to eat! In June, reporter David Erickson wrote about two local restaurateurs who purchased the former Caffe Dolce (which folded during the pandemic) building and planned to open Florabella, an Italian restaurant.

In May, David Erickson wrote about a 105-acre chunk of land that was sold to developers who planned to build a residential development. Work was expected to begin in the fall of 2022 for a residential development with a variety of different housing types.

In early 2022, reporter Skylar Rispens wrote about what students at Loyola Sacred Heart High School described as a toxic environment after the suspensions of principal Kathy Schneider, and athletic director Jacob Alford.