'Mixed reaction' to University of Montana reopening plan

The University of Montana will be outfitting its dorms with quarantine spaces, reconstructing classroom layouts and installing plexiglass barriers at reception areas as just a few of the measures of its campus reopening plan.
UM released the first public version of its COVID-19 response plan Friday. While the plan can be thought of as a final draft, administrators expect it will be updated with new policy decisions as new information and guidance rolls in throughout the summer.
UM’s Healthy Fall 2020 plan consists of 11 sections, each corresponding to a planning area outlined in the Montana University System’s (MUS) guidelines. UM tailored each of the guidelines released by the MUS to fit campus-specific policies.
“The foundation of all of this is steeped in medical guidance and a public health perspective,” said university spokesperson Paula Short. “For every component of UM’s Healthy Fall 2020 Plan, there’s a large team of people working on that”
The plan was created by UM’s Campus Preparedness and Response Group. The group, expanded to 50 members because of COVID-19, predates the pandemic by more than a year, Short said. It was originally created to consider contingency planning scenarios for UM.
Grace Donnelly, a junior at UM studying social work, said she was a little worried about going back to school in a place with a convergence of people from outside Montana. That said, the MUS mask recommendation made her feel much safer.
“I was skeptical at first because the university wasn’t requiring masks, and I felt that was just irresponsible,” she said. “But now, since they have to" — in addition to the MUS recommendation, Missoula's City-County Health Department last week required masks in all public indoor spaces — "I feel more calm returning to classes.”
“The best I can tell, there’s a mixed reaction among faculty,” said Mark Pershouse, former head of Faculty Senate and associate professor of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. Pershouse said he thought faculty would find UM’s plan still leaves some questions unanswered.
“There’s no way to do this right without omniscience,” he explained. “(That’s) always the case, but decisions have to be made and UM is trying to do the right thing.”
The plan will be updated with new policy decisions — specifically regarding mask requirements and contact tracing, but likely to include more areas as necessary, said Short.
The areas of planning, and key points of UM’s campus-specific policies, are listed below.
(Note: with the recent MUS recommendation to require masks on Montana university campuses, UM’s mask policy in each of these key points will be updated.)
Instruction
This planning area refers to all classroom-related policy. It is the longest section of UM’s plan, clocking in at 20 pages.
Every UM student will receive a kit at the beginning of the year with refillable hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant spray and two reusable cloth face masks.
Students will sit 6 feet apart, and the classroom layout will reflect such social-distancing. Classrooms that can be reconfigured will be, and classrooms that can’t, such as lecture halls with fixed seating, will have seats marked as off-limits.
UM will establish traffic flow in classrooms, labs and outdoor sidewalks.
Professors will continue to track attendance and will enforce a consistent seating arrangement in classes.
Courses are recommended not to exceed an enrollment of 30, and courses of more than 50 students are encouraged to use a “blended” format — a mix of in-person and online instruction. Enrollment for activity classes is limited to 10.
Classes with more than 50 students may be held in nontraditional places such as the University Center ballroom, UC theater or the Dennison theater.
The timeline in UM’s plan says students will find out what kind of class setup they will have (in-person, online or hybrid) by July 22. Students who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications must request remote-attendance accommodation through Disability Services by July 31.
Faculty have been instructed to prepare for the possibility of a mid-semester case spike and thus the need to transition online.
Research and Labs
UM designated five levels (0-4), to dictate lab activity on campus. Students will maintain social distance and wear masks when possible.
Housing
UM housing has 35 locations that can be used as quarantine and isolation facilities for people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, waiting for test results or who have tested positive for coronavirus. Campus Dining will coordinate meal delivery.
The number of people per dorm floor will be reduced, and every student has the option to opt into a single room.
Common bathrooms will be cleaned daily and sanitized three additional times. There will be a restricted guest policy and lounge capacities will be lowered. No guests from outside a specific dorm will be allowed into that dorm’s lounge area. Dorm residents will be expected to maintain social distancing when possible.
Students living in residence halls will not be allowed to have guests in their rooms for the first two weeks of school. After that, guest access will be phased back in over time.
To request housing accommodations, immuno-compromised students should work with Disability Services.
Food Services
The Food Zoo cafeteria will close for 30 minutes during each mealtime, when counters, handles, tables, chairs and surfaces will be sanitized.
The Food Zoo will monitor occupancy of the cafeteria and hold students at the door if the cafeteria is getting too crowded. At that point, a student will be admitted as soon as another student leaves.
The buffet and self-serve food stations will all be replaced with staff-served meal options.
Events and Welcoming Students/Visitors to Campus
Organizers will be asked to be ready to modify, scale back or cancel their event should the need arise. Social distancing will be encouraged. Organizers will ensure one-way traffic flow and maximum capacity limits.
Athletics
Student athletes will be required to complete a health assessment survey before the start of workouts and training, and will sanitize individual machines after use.
The health assessment survey will be completed daily, and will include a temperature reading with an infrared thermometer.
Social distancing regulations will be enforced to the best possible extent.
Student Support Services
All UM student service options will provide in-person and remote access options. Plexiglass barriers have been installed at nearly all reception areas in student services. Students will be asked to wear masks upon entry.
Curry Health Center will remain open, with online options for student care. The health center will have a separate wing for COVID-19-related issues.
Staff Campus Operations
Social distancing, plexiglass and traffic flow measures will be in place in all campus open-office, cubicle or common areas (such as stores like The Market). Employees will be phased in upon the start of fall semester 2020.
Maintenance
UM will use a disinfectant that has been pre-approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against COVID-19.
Facilities Services will install 360 wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers and 160 wall-mounted disinfectant wipes dispensers in academic buildings. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to use disinfectant wipes from dispensers to clean classroom spaces they will use.
Campus Transportation
Hand-holds, seat backs and other hard surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day using a hospital-grade disinfectant. Bus air flow will be set to draw fresh air from outside, rather than recirculate it.
Face coverings will be required of all UDASH (the campus bus system) passengers and employees. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed at each bus door.
While no formal occupancy limits have been established, UM will deploy additional “tripper” buses to follow regularly scheduled buses during peak times. These tripper buses will allow passengers to spread out between two buses.
Campus Safety and Security
UM officers will carry personal protective equipment with them at all times, including face masks, latex gloves and disinfecting wipes. Non-emergency calls will be handled by telephone as much as possible.
Fraternity and sorority members will abide by all UM student and campus guidelines.
For a complete look at UM’s reopening plan, visit umt.edu/coronavirus/healthy-fall-2020/default.php.
