'Mixed reaction' to University of Montana reopening plan

Grace Donnelly, a junior at UM studying social work, said she was a little worried about going back to school in a place with a convergence of people from outside Montana. That said, the MUS mask recommendation made her feel much safer.

“I was skeptical at first because the university wasn’t requiring masks, and I felt that was just irresponsible,” she said. “But now, since they have to" — in addition to the MUS recommendation, Missoula's City-County Health Department last week required masks in all public indoor spaces — "I feel more calm returning to classes.”

“The best I can tell, there’s a mixed reaction among faculty,” said Mark Pershouse, former head of Faculty Senate and associate professor of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. Pershouse said he thought faculty would find UM’s plan still leaves some questions unanswered.

“There’s no way to do this right without omniscience,” he explained. “(That’s) always the case, but decisions have to be made and UM is trying to do the right thing.”

The plan will be updated with new policy decisions — specifically regarding mask requirements and contact tracing, but likely to include more areas as necessary, said Short.