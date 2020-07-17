Mobile Crisis Team underway with grant awarded to Missoula County

"The 911 dispatchers are going to triage the call, and if it's not a safety call as far as somebody actively endangering themselves, then the team of two mental health professionals will head up the scene and help deescalate and talk to the person and get some basic details from them," Jordan said.

A case manager will then follow up with the person after the phone call.

"What I want to see is people in mental health crisis receiving the services they need before their mental health potentially leads them to committing a crime, which then they get treated through the criminal justice system," Jordan said. "A lot of people who commit crimes do have undiagnosed mental health issues, and they're not being addressed, and it's leading folks to committing crimes."

The county is aiming to have the mobile crisis team active by September, and will contract with a mental health provider to deliver mobile crisis services through an RFP process expected to start next week, according to a press release.

Jordan said she hopes the team cuts down on the need for law enforcement and first responders to go out on calls "that they're not trained for and that they didn't sign up for."