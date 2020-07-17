Mobile Crisis Team underway with grant awarded to Missoula County

The Missoula County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council received a $125,000 grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to fund a mobile crisis team to respond to calls for people in mental health crisis, which currently fall on the shoulders of law enforcement.
"We're trying to cut law enforcement and first responders out of the equation in responding directly to mental health-related calls, which are quite high coming into 911," said Kristen Jordan, CJCC manager.
The grant will help fund a 10-month pilot crisis team, which will consist of two mental health professionals with basic medical training to assess and assist a person in crisis, and a peer-support specialist and/or case manager to ensure the person receives follow-up treatment and mental health services.
Missoula County and the City of Missoula approved matching funding for the project, which, coupled with other grant funds received earlier this year, totals $380,000. Data from the pilot project will be used to inform future funding decisions.
When the mobile crisis team is up and running, people will be able to call 911 and have a mental health team dispatched to the scene. Depending on the situation, the dispatcher may send both police and the mental health team, or just the police if they need to go out and secure the scene first.
"The 911 dispatchers are going to triage the call, and if it's not a safety call as far as somebody actively endangering themselves, then the team of two mental health professionals will head up the scene and help deescalate and talk to the person and get some basic details from them," Jordan said.
A case manager will then follow up with the person after the phone call.
"What I want to see is people in mental health crisis receiving the services they need before their mental health potentially leads them to committing a crime, which then they get treated through the criminal justice system," Jordan said. "A lot of people who commit crimes do have undiagnosed mental health issues, and they're not being addressed, and it's leading folks to committing crimes."
The county is aiming to have the mobile crisis team active by September, and will contract with a mental health provider to deliver mobile crisis services through an RFP process expected to start next week, according to a press release.
Jordan said she hopes the team cuts down on the need for law enforcement and first responders to go out on calls "that they're not trained for and that they didn't sign up for."
"It's a bit of a waste of resources and time," she said. "One call could lead a police officer taking a person in crisis to the emergency room where sometimes the wait is hours, so you'll have one of our law enforcement officers sitting in an emergency room with somebody in mental health crisis, and they're not out doing their job they've been hired for," she said.
Instead, the mental health team would catch people in crises, deescalate the problem and connect them to services they need.
City and county elected officials and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office have pointed to the project as one way they are bolstering community resources as residents have asked for in requests to reallocate funding from law enforcement to such resources. Some residents have commented in recent city meetings that the city should commit funding beyond the 10-month pilot period.
Jordan said as part of the grant, the county is required to gather data on the team's effectiveness.
"In about 10 months time, we're going to go back to the city and county and say 'here's the data here's how much money we've saved, time to hard fund this,'" she said.
The team will be modeled after a similar project in Eugene, Oregon, called CAHOOTS, Jordan said. A press release from the county stated that mobile crisis teams reduce jail bookings and emergency room visits, decrease arrests and prosecutions, and allow for more appropriate use of law enforcement and first responder time. Research shows that every dollar spent on mobile crisis saves $5 to $7 elsewhere in the mental health and criminal justice systems.
Jordan said there is a push across the country for mobile crisis teams, and said forming one up to this point has been difficult with budget constraints.
"Finding money has been hard," she said. "We kind of have these budgets set up to pay for certain things over here, and it can be hard to bring in new programs without a lot of pressure. There's a lot of pressure right now for jurisdictions to implement mobile crisis teams."
