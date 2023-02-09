A mobile home community in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood of Missoula could soon go under resident ownership thanks to help from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

On Wednesday, members of the Missoula City Council unanimously voted to set a public hearing regarding a request for the fund’s remaining reserve balance.

The public hearing — which concerns a $181,550 request from NeighborWorks Montana — will take place Feb. 27.

Disbursing the $181,550 would deplete the reserve balance of the AHTF, although it would only serve as one funding source for the project.

Councilor Sandra Vasecka, who represents Ward 6, asked if there was concern about using up the remaining funds. Emily Harris-Shears, housing policy specialist, pointed out the money is meant to be spent. It is held for urgent and emergent housing needs in the city.

“Our kind of framework around that is we’re not saving reserve balance funds for a rainy day because it’s raining now,” she said.

The Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee oversees expenditures from the AHTF reserve balance. In its most recent meeting, the committee was overwhelmingly supportive of this project.

It meets the urgency requirement for the reserve balance, because the mobile home community’s closing date is set for March 21.

Committee members also liked the prospect of keeping lot rents reasonable using the resident-owned model and the strong sense of self-determination incorporated into this style of housing solution, which is spearheaded by residents of the community.

“This seems like a well-aligned use of funds,” Harris-Shears noted.

She also added: “mobile home communities are often naturally occurring affordable housing and whenever possible we want to prevent displacement and support people remaining in their homes.”

Among councilors, there was widespread support for turning the 24 mobile homes into Bonnie’s Place resident-owned community.

“I think it’s a great project,” said Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.