Mobile library to offer books for seniors

Hallie Jo Gaddy, 15, and her mom, Robyn Gaddy, were out hiking when they got the idea to set up a mobile library for local senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robyn said they were just out in the wilderness and felt privileged they were capable and healthy in a place like Missoula during a time of social distancing.
That appreciation, Robyn Gaddy said, sparked the conversation on how they could reach out to others who may be struggling with isolation.
At first, Hallie thought about delivering care packages. That idea turned to books, and so began the journey of The Little Traveling Library using a large white van.
“The van will be used as a transport for the books,” Robyn said, noting they partnered with her friend who owns the van for the “Clark Fork Yacht Club,” which would have been used as a shuttle for buzzed Clark Fork floaters before the virus left it vacant.
Robyn’s mom, BJ Reed, said that as a senior citizen, she also wanted to help with the library.
The three generations share a passion for books, and each noted the importance of reading, whether that be to expand knowledge or to lose oneself in stories.
“This is a great opportunity for me to give back and to be with my daughter and my granddaughter,” Reed said.
Starting in December, the library will be set up from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Pineview Park and the fourth Wednesday of every month at Playfair Park.
“A lot of seniors are lonely,” Reed said, adding that while people are isolated, maybe the characters in novels serve as comfort, someone imaginary and interactive who doesn’t have to socially distance.
So far, the three have accumulated around 100 donated books and are planning for more. People can donate books at multiple locations listed on their website or during the park dates.
Robyn said they will be renting park pavilions, and tables will be six feet apart with free gloves and masks available on site.
Hallie also said there will be a station for people to create a book bundle to deliver to their elderly loved ones including a variety of genres. People may return the books if they wish.
“No matter text, no matter the context of what the book is about, I just think that reading teaches you to write better," Hallie said. "It turns your brain on, and it just helps…If you’re in your head, it just helps you get out and escape a little bit,” she said.
Reed said that just to be able to come to the park and get a book for free without navigating online will make for an easier way for local seniors to get to reading. The Little Traveling Library website said they will wipe down all books before and after each event, and all staff and visitors are required to have masks.
Staff is also willing to pick up book donations. Donors can make arrangements by going to The Little Traveling Library website at https://tinyurl.com/y3a9a68a.
