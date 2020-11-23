Mobile library to offer books for seniors

Starting in December, the library will be set up from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Pineview Park and the fourth Wednesday of every month at Playfair Park.

“A lot of seniors are lonely,” Reed said, adding that while people are isolated, maybe the characters in novels serve as comfort, someone imaginary and interactive who doesn’t have to socially distance.

So far, the three have accumulated around 100 donated books and are planning for more. People can donate books at multiple locations listed on their website or during the park dates.

Robyn said they will be renting park pavilions, and tables will be six feet apart with free gloves and masks available on site.

Hallie also said there will be a station for people to create a book bundle to deliver to their elderly loved ones including a variety of genres. People may return the books if they wish.

“No matter text, no matter the context of what the book is about, I just think that reading teaches you to write better," Hallie said. "It turns your brain on, and it just helps…If you’re in your head, it just helps you get out and escape a little bit,” she said.