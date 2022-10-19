Mobile Support Team seeks space, hours from crisis levy

Close to the two-year anniversary of standing up the Missoula Mobile Support Team, the innovative program based in the Missoula Fire Department looks to expand its resources to more effectively respond to Missoulians in crisis.

Members of the team presented to the Missoula City Council Wednesday about the state of the program and its future needs, but uncertainty loomed due to questions about funding for the program. The federal money used to start up the Mobile Support Team is drying up, leaving it up to city and county voters to decide in November whether they will support a levy that would sustain the team and other local resources into the future.

To raise the proposed $5 million annually, the levy would increase property taxes by around $27 per $100,000 in taxable home valuable.

“The Mobile Support Team is absolutely a critical part of our department and the type of response that we want to provide for our citizens,” Missoula Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis told council Wednesday.

To continue providing that service, Mobile Support Team members would like their own specialized facility and more hours of service.

“Our main thing right now is space for our team,” said John Petroff, operations manager for the group.

He would like the team members to be able to utilize a 24-hour facility similar to a fire station where first responders could sleep and have meals. Petroff anticipates starting with a leased facility that the Mobile Support Team could use for three to five years. Petroff said team members frequently go without eating lunch during the 10-hour time frame that their vans are running.

Throughout the 10-hour period, the team averages seven and half calls.

“During those times, we are busy,” said Petroff. “Both vans are going nonstop.”

The vans are only expected to run with even higher frequency going forward as the team moves into 14-hour days at the beginning of 2023. Eventually, team members anticipate operating 24 hours a day.

The need for increased service comes from trends of rising call volumes and longer times spent at the scene of calls.

When the Mobile Support Team first launched in 2020, it received 20 to 50 calls per month. For the past four months, the team has averaged 225 calls per month. The team also averages an hour and 15 minutes on scene per call.

“That’s just the natural progression of the program,” Petroff noted. “We are spending a lot of time with clients right now.”

The team also performs extensive follow-up work to assist clients and prevent future emergencies.

But the team faces limitations. Sometimes, he said, team members spend their own money to pay for clients' motel rooms for a night if they are experiencing houselessness.

They also depend on just two case facilitators and they often have to turn to utilizing other resources to handle their caseloads.

The Crisis Intervention Team, housed in the Missoula Police Department, provides training for Mobile Support Team responders. Streamlining the Crisis Intervention Team’s process is also a goal of first responders in Missoula in conjunction with improving operations at the Mobile Support Team.

Theresa Williams, the crisis team's program manager, said a redesign is in the works to smooth out a convoluted system between the various entities involved in the two programs.