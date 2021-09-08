Mobile ticketing to be used at Griz first home football game of season

Mobile ticketing is the new norm for University of Montana sporting events.
UM has already rolled out the system for volleyball and women's soccer, and it's now coming to Griz football for the first home game of the season this Saturday.
Tickets are sent to a person's phone — similar to a boarding pass for an airplane — and a QR code is scanned to gain entrance.
Fans wishing to attend sporting events will be asked to create an account on Griz Tix and once they do, tickets can be purchased through the website.
People with purchased tickets will also be able to transfer them to others as long as they have the second party's phone number. A link to receive the ticket is then sent by text, which the receiving person can open to access the ticket.
The new mobile platform functions under the same Griz Tix system UM has been using. Between the pandemic and broader trends within the college athletic landscape, it was time to make a switch to mobile ticketing, Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said.
"This is the trend everything's going in and it makes things much easier ... more and more, everything's going digital," Haslam said.
Again, like an airport boarding pass, the tickets can be stored in the Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps, which do not need a wireless connection to be accessed.
Multiple tickets can be scanned from one device, but UM is cautioning this will take longer and it is easier if each person has a ticket on their personal phone, according to the school's website.
For those without access to a mobile device capable of compatibility with the mobile ticketing process, there are other options. Tickets can be printed and brought to the gate, or accessed at the Adams Center box office.
UM is no longer shipping tickets, which Haslam and director of ticketing Bill Peck said will save the university money. Shipping alone was about $20,000 per year, Haslam said.
Mobile ticketing was available for spring games this year and women's soccer and volleyball have used the system as well. Peck said it will also eventually expand to other events, such as plays, concerts and other performances.
"Everybody is looking at ways to improve the way things have been done before," Peck said.
As with any new change, hiccups are expected the first time around and football fans should arrive early, Haslam said. UM also has a shortage of game day staff, which could cause delays.
"For some, this will be an easy transition and for others it will be more difficult," Haslam said. "But in the long run this will be a good move for us."
UM fans will also have another new addition to the game day experience as well — alcohol inside the stadium. Sales will only happen within a beer garden at the south end of the facility behind the GrizVision videoboard and alcohol cannot be brought back to seats.
The beer garden will open 90 minutes before kickoff and close at the end of the third quarter. The Badlander will cater the event, according to a UM news release. Only businesses within a 100-mile radius of the university and with an active catering license were considered for entering in an agreement with UM for sporting event alcohol sales.
Senate Bill 247, which was passed during the last state legislative session, directed Montana University System schools to allow alcohol sales during college athletic events.
"We'll see how Saturday goes, we got digital ticketing, we've got the beer garden and we've got a first large event since the pandemic," Haslam said. "There's a lot of stuff happening."
