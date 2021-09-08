Mobile ticketing to be used at Griz first home football game of season

"This is the trend everything's going in and it makes things much easier ... more and more, everything's going digital," Haslam said.

Again, like an airport boarding pass, the tickets can be stored in the Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps, which do not need a wireless connection to be accessed.

Multiple tickets can be scanned from one device, but UM is cautioning this will take longer and it is easier if each person has a ticket on their personal phone, according to the school's website.

For those without access to a mobile device capable of compatibility with the mobile ticketing process, there are other options. Tickets can be printed and brought to the gate, or accessed at the Adams Center box office.

UM is no longer shipping tickets, which Haslam and director of ticketing Bill Peck said will save the university money. Shipping alone was about $20,000 per year, Haslam said.

Mobile ticketing was available for spring games this year and women's soccer and volleyball have used the system as well. Peck said it will also eventually expand to other events, such as plays, concerts and other performances.