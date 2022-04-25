Moccasin Lane Bridge to close indefinitely on April 28

The Moccasin Lane Bridge over the Frenchtown Irrigation Canal will close on Friday, April 28, until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use Pulp Mill Road or Deschamps Lane for access between Mullan Road and the Wye.

The closure comes after a routine Montana Department of Transportation inspection that showed deterioration of the bridge. The deterioration could affect the bridge's load capacity. Work and testing on the bridge may take up to 90 days.

Closure signs will be placed at each end of the bridge, which is located about a half a mile east of Mullan Road. Advance notice closure signs will also be placed prior to closing the bridge.

For more information, contact the Public Works Road Division at 406-258-3772.

