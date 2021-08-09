Moisture helps tame western Montana wildfires, but warmer temps on the way

Western Montana received some much-needed rain over the weekend, helping to dampen fire growth and clear smoke for the time being.
Missoula's air quality was "good" for the first time in weeks Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.
The cool and damp weather will be replaced with temperatures back in the 80s and 90s with abundant sunshine Tuesday and into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Above-average heat could increase wildfire danger, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 96 by Friday.
On Monday, fire danger was lowered from "Extreme" to "Very High" for the Missoula area, although Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place.
“Missoula, Ravalli, and Mineral counties together have dealt with 18 new wildland fires since August 1st and one-third of those were still caused by humans! We can’t control the lightning, but those human sparks are 100% preventable,” said Kristin Mortenson, community preparedness and fire prevention specialist with the DNRC’s Southwestern Land Office, in a release.
Mt. Sentinel closure
Open space on Mount Sentinel will be closed for 24 hours on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, due to "significant fire danger" and Stage II fire restrictions, the Missoula Fire Department announced Monday.
The closure will be effective from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Assistant fire chief Gordy Hughes said the closure is in the interest of public safety during the Guns N' Roses concert scheduled for Friday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The closure includes all city-owned and University of Montana-owned trails on Mount Sentinel, including the "M" Trail, trails from Pattee Canyon and trails from the Kim Williams Natural Area.
Patrols will be in place and trespassers will be removed and ticketed, Hughes said.
Boulder 2700
Burning east of Polson along Flathead Lake, the Boulder 2700 fire has reached 2,072 acres and is 31% contained, according to a Monday update.
Minimal fire behavior was observed Sunday as a half-inch of rain fell at Flathead Lake, with more than an inch hitting the ridgelines.
Managers plan to cease night shift operations and redirect efforts to addressing snags and other hazards around structures and roadways.
“Crews will work with structure protection specialists to thoroughly grid and secure structures within the fire area,” the update said.
As of Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is allowing re-entry to residents outside the fire perimeter and just north of the fire area near mile marker 11 up to mile marker 13.5 near Blue Bay on Highway 35. The area from mile marker 9 to 11 remains evacuated.
Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15. Under a temporary restriction, no boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls has reached 21,967 acres and is 15% contained, according to a Monday update.
While the moderate temperatures and precipitation led to minimal fire activity over the weekend, managers expect behavior to increase as temperatures rise and humidity levels drop.
“With containment achieved and evacuation levels reduced in Divisions Charlie and Zulu, personnel will be focused on improving the dozer line near the Deep Creek burn scar and conducting mop up operations along the fire perimeter,” the update said.
There are 435 personnel working the fire with 19 engines, 11 water tenders and four helicopters, including other equipment and heavy machinery.
All residences in the Harlow and Ashley zones remain under an evacuation order, while residents in the Graves northeast and Graves southeast zones are on a pre-evacuation warning.
The Red Cross Shelter in Thompson Falls has gone on standby status. Residents who need assistance can call 800-272-6668.
Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)
Crews took advantage of the rain and cooler temperatures and made good progress over the weekend on the Granite Pass Complex, which is 13% contained, according to a Monday update. There are 33 structures threatened.
The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four fires in the complex near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, has burned 4,882 acres. Firefighters will continue to build direct line tying into roads and ridges where possible as they work toward Shotgun Creek.
“A task force of heavy equipment will start indirect line construction around the southwest end of the fire to open road access to the fire,” the update said. “Crews will work to complete and improve the indirect line along 2198 Road on the north side.”
The evacuation warning for the area from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border has been canceled by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Granite Pass Complex fires.
A total of $7.8 million has been spent fighting the complex, the update said.
A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., which will be streamed on the Granite Pass Facebook page.
Hay Creek
Near Polebridge, the Hay Creek fire is 23% contained and has burned 2,894 acres, according to a Monday update.
Around an inch of rain fell across the fire over the weekend, keeping flames at bay on Sunday. Crews are working to reduce fuels along Spruce Creek Road and reinforce shaded fuel breaks being used as contingency lines.
“Hand prep work is being done along the Red Meadow Road to use as an egress route in case of an evacuation in the area south of the fire,” the update said.
Managers expect fire activity in more sheltered areas that received less moisture and a recon flight was scheduled for Monday to help assess the fire.
“Resources at risk, including private structures and cultural and natural resources in both the Park and Forest continue to be assessed and protected.”
Evacuation warnings are in place for residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge. Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek.
A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sondreson Hall.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak fire burning 2 miles from Troy has grown to 10,388 acres and is now 34% contained, according to a Monday update.
Over the weekend, the fire had a slow upslope movement on the northeastern and east portions. Crews plan to work on firing a section of unburned fuel on the northwest edge to prevent spotting across the Eastside Road.
“Heavy equipment will prepare indirect line along the O'Brien Road on the east and south sides of the fire. Construction on the fuel break south of Seventeen Mile Creek developments will also continue,” the update said.
Effective Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is rescinding the evacuation order for Kilbrennan Lake Road and Eastside Road. The areas have been downgraded to a pre-evacuation warning.
The Burnt Peak fire grew to 3,560 acres and is 46% contained, the update said.
Despite some rain, moisture only reached isolated portions of the blaze over the weekend. Most of the activity occurred in the Survey Mountain/Benning Creek drainage and Keeler Creek drainage areas.
Crews plan to continue prep work, including chipping and falling dead trees along Callahan Creek Road. Firefighters will also identify areas for repair work east of the fire.
“An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operation will be dropping ignited plastic spheres on the northwest side of the fire to align unburned sections of the fire's edge for easier access for firefighters,” the update said.