Moisture helps tame western Montana wildfires, but warmer temps on the way

The Red Cross Shelter in Thompson Falls has gone on standby status. Residents who need assistance can call 800-272-6668.

Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)

Crews took advantage of the rain and cooler temperatures and made good progress over the weekend on the Granite Pass Complex, which is 13% contained, according to a Monday update. There are 33 structures threatened.

The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four fires in the complex near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, has burned 4,882 acres. Firefighters will continue to build direct line tying into roads and ridges where possible as they work toward Shotgun Creek.

“A task force of heavy equipment will start indirect line construction around the southwest end of the fire to open road access to the fire,” the update said. “Crews will work to complete and improve the indirect line along 2198 Road on the north side.”

The evacuation warning for the area from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border has been canceled by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Granite Pass Complex fires.

A total of $7.8 million has been spent fighting the complex, the update said.