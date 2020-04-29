'Momma's Boy' escapes Missoula pre-release

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old violent offender who reportedly walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.

Michael Paul McCormick left the pre-release center at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Missoula Correctional Services. A felony escape warrant has been issued for his arrest.

McCormick is described as 5-feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a noticeable neck tattoo reading "Momma's Boy." He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal stripes, dark pants and white shoes, the release states.

McCormick is serving a four-year sentence for failing to register as a violent offender, for which he was convicted in Yellowstone County, according to Missoula Correctional Services.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.