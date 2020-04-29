'Momma's Boy' escapes Missoula pre-release

Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old violent offender who reportedly walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
Michael Paul McCormick left the pre-release center at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Missoula Correctional Services. A felony escape warrant has been issued for his arrest.
McCormick is described as 5-feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a noticeable neck tattoo reading "Momma's Boy." He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal stripes, dark pants and white shoes, the release states.
McCormick is serving a four-year sentence for failing to register as a violent offender, for which he was convicted in Yellowstone County, according to Missoula Correctional Services.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.