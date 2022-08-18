Monday gunfire on Clark Fork River draws Missoula police

Missoula police responded to a report of gunfire on the river near Missoula College on Monday evening.

Around 8:52 p.m. on Monday, multiple callers contacted 911 reporting gunfire near the Creekside Apartments on East Broadway, Missoula County charging documents state.

A group of four men and one woman were floating the river on paddleboards and tubes. One of the callers said a man fired a revolver into the water.

Police located the group behind Missoula College. They refused to come to shore when officers gave commands to do so, according to charging documents.

At some point during the incident, police told the group they were under arrest, to which the group replied they were not under arrest and indicated they intended to keep paddling to Albertsons, their planned take-out point.

Eventually police got the suspects to come to shore near the Comfort Inn. There, the group was arrested on obstruction charges. Officers started looking for a gun. They found a spent shell casing sitting on top of one of the paddle boards, charging documents state.

One of the suspects, Katy M. Sutton, gave officers permission to search her bag. They recovered a substance suspected to be methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Sutton denied the drugs were hers and said they were planted by the “Russians.”

Sutton is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

Police are still investigating, and no one has been arrested yet on a charge relating to the gunfire. There were no injuries reported.