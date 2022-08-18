 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Monday gunfire on Clark Fork River draws Missoula police

  • 0

Missoula police responded to a report of gunfire on the river near Missoula College on Monday evening.

Around 8:52 p.m. on Monday, multiple callers contacted 911 reporting gunfire near the Creekside Apartments on East Broadway, Missoula County charging documents state.

A group of four men and one woman were floating the river on paddleboards and tubes. One of the callers said a man fired a revolver into the water.

Police located the group behind Missoula College. They refused to come to shore when officers gave commands to do so, according to charging documents.

At some point during the incident, police told the group they were under arrest, to which the group replied they were not under arrest and indicated they intended to keep paddling to Albertsons, their planned take-out point.

People are also reading…

Eventually police got the suspects to come to shore near the Comfort Inn. There, the group was arrested on obstruction charges. Officers started looking for a gun. They found a spent shell casing sitting on top of one of the paddle boards, charging documents state.

One of the suspects, Katy M. Sutton, gave officers permission to search her bag. They recovered a substance suspected to be methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Sutton denied the drugs were hers and said they were planted by the “Russians.”

Sutton is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

Police are still investigating, and no one has been arrested yet on a charge relating to the gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the U.S. military trains dolphins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News