Monday Montanan: Dwyer keeps the music going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even in this year of pandemic weirdness, history teachers don’t have to rethink how they teach the U.S. Constitution. Algebra doesn’t look much different on Zoom than on a blackboard.

But music class? For people like Missoula Catholic Schools instrumental music teacher Dylan Dwyer, 2020 has been like trying to play Mozart with kitchen utensils. It can be done, but it will take imagination, and it won’t sound much like usual.

This week, Dwyer and music instructors across the nation have greeted new students without with the racks of shiny brass and silver trumpets and flutes, chocolately wooden violins and cellos, and stacks of sheet music that define performing arts rooms. Those trumpets have spit valves that must be drained. One COVID-19 super-spreader at choir practice in Washington last May is believed to have infected 52 others in a single rehearsal.

“Marching band is not even a consideration right now,” Dwyer said last week. “That just doesn’t work for COVID. We have a model that’s very resistant to change, but there are tons of opportunities if we take our time. Lot of teachers will want to return to the traditional model. Others will continue on with the innovations we’re making.”