Monday Montanan: Dwyer keeps the music going

Even in this year of pandemic weirdness, history teachers don’t have to rethink how they teach the U.S. Constitution. Algebra doesn’t look much different on Zoom than on a blackboard.
But music class? For people like Missoula Catholic Schools instrumental music teacher Dylan Dwyer, 2020 has been like trying to play Mozart with kitchen utensils. It can be done, but it will take imagination, and it won’t sound much like usual.
This week, Dwyer and music instructors across the nation have greeted new students without with the racks of shiny brass and silver trumpets and flutes, chocolately wooden violins and cellos, and stacks of sheet music that define performing arts rooms. Those trumpets have spit valves that must be drained. One COVID-19 super-spreader at choir practice in Washington last May is believed to have infected 52 others in a single rehearsal.
“Marching band is not even a consideration right now,” Dwyer said last week. “That just doesn’t work for COVID. We have a model that’s very resistant to change, but there are tons of opportunities if we take our time. Lot of teachers will want to return to the traditional model. Others will continue on with the innovations we’re making.”
The pandemic has hit musicians like Dwyer on multiple levels, personal, professional and social. Gone are the routine days of dozens of students packed into a band room and blasted joyful noises down the halls. In January, Dwyer became president of the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestras, and had barely met all his colleagues around the state before every orchestra in the nation went silent.
“There was a lot of sadness in the musical community,” Dwyer said of the pandemic-related shutdown last winter. “But I look at the flipside of that. Musicians are resilient and adaptable and creative. They’re coming with crazy ways to get their music out there.”
The National Association for Music Education released guidance for classroom action on Aug. 21. It based its recommendations on studies involving 125 performing arts organizations analyzing how COVID-19 might spread through the air during music performance and what might work to limit the risk of infection.
It recommends wind instrument players of trumpets, saxophones and the like place special fabric covers over the bells of their instruments and wear masks with slits for the mouthpieces. Singers should wear masks at all times. All performers should keep a 6-foot separation (except trombone players, who need a 6 x 9-foot space). Rehearsals should be limited to 30 minutes. No sharing of instruments, or even music stands.
Missoula County Public Schools Arts Education Director Monte Grise said the guidelines will go a long way to keeping students safe while keeping up interest levels.
“Can we have a normal experience? No way,” Grise said. “But we have to keep trying to have that musical experience. We need to keep that musical community alive in any way we can.”
That presents some special challenges for the youngest musicians — many of whom have never encountered an instrument before their first band class. That’s traditionally meant a week of picking up and trying out lots of things with reeds, strings and mouthpieces, mallets and keys all collecting potential virus loads. The recommendations call for outdoor fitting sessions, with up to a dozen students per 60-minute session with the teacher. Student families would probably have to wait elsewhere. Each time a student uses a mouthpiece, it should be placed in a bowl of soapy water and then sprayed with isopropyl alcohol and allowed to air-dry.
Music teachers have tried to turn those liabilities into assets. Dwyer has built his opening semester around fundamentals developed by international music educator Jim Solomon, which stress drum rhythms, discipline, respect and unity that make group music possible.
“We think it will work really well for the pandemic,” Dwyer said. “And we hope those rhythm skills and social skills will translate to ensemble skills when they’re able to come back together in the spring.”
Dwyer’s own performance career took a turn for the educational after his first year studying music at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. He met up with mentor Karen Ulmer of Columbia Falls, who invited him to work one-on-one with some of her beginning music students.
“I loved the connection I was able to make with the kids — that positive experience with them in a world where many didn’t have positive experiences in their lives,” Dwyer said. “I went back to Lawrence and changed my major to teaching over performance.”
The experience exposed what Dwyer called the “talent myth” that often convinces beginners they won’t like music if they don’t already have innate ability.
“We love to say that some people are more talented than others, but it’s really about what you’re interested in and if you have a level of success on that,” Dwyer said. “It’s about buy-in. If it’s their choice, and they’re playing an instrument they want to play ... The number-one motivator for a kid is autonomy and competence.”
Outside school, Dwyer has watched the music world slowly rebuild itself. He’s been a regular fixture on the live music scene as well, joining the band Shakewell a year ago on saxophone.
“We were working on an album, which is all completely recorded, mixed and mastered, and we were releasing singles right up until the pandemic hit in anticipation of our album release party,” Dwyer sad. “It was starting at the Rialto in Bozeman on May 8, and then Missoula on May 9 at the Top Hat. We were expecting big, packed bars full of people partying. Now it’s all just on pause.”
The pause-button finally came off a few weeks ago when Shakewell performed for the annual Peas Farm party. But instead of a field of a thousand fans, the band just played to the staff and the chickens.
“We used in-ear monitors, so the only thing the staff and chickens could hear was the drums and an acoustic guitar with an amp,” Dwyer said. “They had a video production company and pro sound people who mixed it and synched it together to an online audience. It was interesting to try and maintain the performance energy.”
One advantage of working remotely and from home is more students can get exposed to the technical production side of music-making. In addition to fiddling around with multiple instruments, they can start combining them into multi-track recordings and learn the basics of song-writing and composition.
“More and more I see students who already are multi-instrumentalists,” Dwyer said. “At least half my high school students are. If you open it up to them, if the music hooks them in, and they’re working with most up-to-date tech that real musicians are using to record, that’s a real experience. They’re going to want to be creative.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.