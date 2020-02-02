Monday Montanan: Linda McCarthy honored for 20 years of downtown improvement

“They expect a lot of different things,” she recalled. “We work on everything from event planning to helping small businesses to other, more serious things like helping the homeless and helping shape policies that help with the future of downtown.”

With the Downtown Master Plan process, Weaver said Linda not only worked on that but helped raise funds to make it happen.

“It was 99 percent Linda pulling that thing through,” Weaver said. “A lot of people also worked hard on it, but she’s got vision and passion, and the fact that 20 years later she still has it is amazing. Missoula has been through so much now and seen so many changes, and to see a resurgent Missoula downtown with restaurants and retail and hotels is amazing.”

McCarthy was surprised to be honored at the annual awards banquet and said it was the people around her who helped her get through the tough times.

“I feel very fortunate to work here with the best people in our community,” she said. “Hundreds of entrepreneurs and people who are incredibly passionate about our downtown. But it doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t happen with one person. It’s a village.”

She asked current or former board members and employees to stand up, and scores of people in the room rose to their feet.