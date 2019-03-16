ARLEE — Most people in the Arlee community know the name Jordan Lefler and even those who don’t know him have probably seen or heard of his videos.
Lefler has produced dozens of sports highlight-reel videos for many of Arlee High School’s teams. He’s helped document the revival of Philipsburg in a recent documentary, created a media and video production brand and directed the videos that cast a national spotlight on the Arlee Warriors boys basketball team and the Warrior Movement that followed.
Throughout it all, he’s found a way to give back to the community and inspire the youth he works with.
“He's been a mentor,” said Jennifer Schall, a family friend and the mother of a Warriors basketball player. “I don’t even think he realizes it. It’s just who he is.”
Over the past nine years, Lefler has spent thousands of hours shooting and editing videos for many of Arlee’s sports teams to create highlight reels for the athletes and their families.
He got the idea for the videos when he was a wrestler on the high school’s team. Right before leaving for the state tournament, the team’s coach, Dan Ries, surprised Lefler and his teammates with a highlight reel of their season.
“That was the first time I’d seen anything like that,” Lefler said. “I remember feeling super excited and I remember how much it inspired me and how good I felt after I watched it.”
Lefler, who had an interest in videography from a young age, graduated from Arlee and started pursuing a degree in Media Arts at the University of Montana.
He thought it would be nice if he could create a similar highlight reel for his younger brother, Logan, who was on Arlee’s football team.
"When Jordan started making the highlight videos for our football team, it gave me as well as the rest of my teammates a sense of pride," Logan said, adding that he thinks the videos empowered the team and pushed them to play better.
The videos also gave the players the opportunity to look back on the season in a way that not many other high school athletes get to.
For several years, Lefler only created highlight reels for the football team but then some of the boys’ basketball players asked if he would make videos for them. The girls’ basketball and volleyball teams followed suit.
“It’s not really a big moneymaker,” said Lefler. “It’s more of my passion project. Something that I wanted to do to give back to my town.”
Although Lefler considers the videos his passion project, they require enough hours to be considered a full-time job.
When he started shooting football, he would attend about 11 games for the season, or one game each week. When he added basketball, that meant an additional 26 or so games per season and sometimes up to three games per week. Plus the girls games, and editing, which consumes even more time.
“A lot of my time on the highlight videos is time over the weekends or time in the evenings after I'm done working on other things,” Lefler said.
Lefler also works a part-time job in Philipsburg making documentaries and another part-time job doing freelance work and building his own media company called Rise Up Montana.
Still, he makes it to almost every game unless he’s working on a big project, like last year when he took a break from filming the girls basketball team to work with director Jim Jenner on a documentary about Philipsburg called “Saving the Burg.”
Lefler never intended to make highlight reels for different sports, or for boys and girls teams, but he said it was something he wanted to do after he saw the difference he thought it was making.
His work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“He really cares about our team and the community and he cares about what we're doing and that's why he's willing to help,” said Arlee junior and Warriors player Billy Fisher.
Lefler does the work on his own dime, too. Each season, he sets a fundraising goal and creates a GoFundMe page that he shares on the teams’ Facebook pages (which he also manages). If he reaches the goal, all the players get a DVD of the season. If not, they can still purchase it.
The money Lefler raises, after costs for DVDs, pales in comparison to the time the videos take so parents, athletes and other community members also hold fundraising dinners to help pay for his work.
He said the videos are “one of those things you do regardless and then you hope that you can make enough money that you can cover the cost.”
At a February dinner at the Arlee Community Center, families and friends visited over Indian tacos.
“What do you think of it?” Lefler asked Arlee senior and Warriors player Greg Whitesell, who gave him a thumbs up as he chewed with a mouthful of food.
“The video, not the food,” Lefler joked.
The two discussed a game from a couple of nights before, wondering which moments they might have on video and bantering over potentially good shots where the team fumbled.
Lefler mingled seamlessly with players from the boys and girls teams at the dinner, making it look easy to balance the role of a friend and mentor.
He’s been there for athletes in difficult times too. He played a major role in encouraging students to open up and ask for support when the community experienced a cluster of suicides between November 2016 and November 2017 and he shot the video of the Warriors dedicating their state championship to those affected by suicide.
Lefler, like the rest of the team, never expected it to turn into the Warrior Movement but when the video went viral and the messages poured in, he was well positioned to handle the outreach. He continued managing the teams’ Facebook page and responded to countless messages from people praising the video’s message or providing resource referrals to people who were struggling.
“He's been a positive role model for these young adults and teaching them how to be a caring adult and to not be afraid to show their emotions and talk about things,” Schall said.
Schall said it’s no surprise to see Jordan in a mentor role after knowing his mother, Amy Lefler, and father, Doug Lefler, who is now the president of the Warrior Movement nonprofit.
“They’re very open parents and compassionate and loving and now their boys have carried that into the community by showing that it's OK to have those emotions and it's OK to show them,” Schall said. “Just passing it around the community, that positive, loving, nurturing attitude."
Lefler has slowly started to hand off some of his work for the Warrior Movement to others involved in the nonprofit, although he’s thought about making a documentary about it.
For now, he wants to focus on balancing his work on the highlight reels, freelancing and his work with Jenner, while allowing himself more time to build Rise Up Montana, the media and clothing company he started with his brother, Logan.
“We wanted to create a video production company and we came up with 'Rise Up' because we thought that went well with the highlight videos to encourage kids to rise up and be their best,” Lefler said.
Through videography, photography and clothing to spread brand awareness, the brothers hope their brand can promote the same positive and active lifestyle they grew up with.
The brand's Instagram showcases some of their nature photography, which they hope can be a subtle reminder to youth who follow the brand to get outside more.
Lefler said he would love for Rise Up Montana to start making more money for practical reasons like paying off student loans. Naturally, he’d also like to give back.
“It’d be nice to possibly put on sponsored events to get kids fishing, in the outdoors, things like that,” Lefler said.