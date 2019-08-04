Beverly Gutman grew up watching Marchie’s nursery bloom.
Her father, Ted Marchie, started the business as a landscaping service in 1956, gradually expanding as customers requested more plants, or more services.
His four children, including Beverly, now 70, were often put to work.
“We were the workforce,” Gutman said. “We were the brushies, we were the potters, the watering crew.”
She now owns Marchie’s, along with her three children, much to the surprise of her younger self. Did she see herself taking up the family business?
“Nope, nope, nope, nope,” Gutman said Friday, smiling and shaking her head inside the Marchie’s storage shed.
Gutman said she married a military man after graduating high school, and spent several years travelling with him. Once they divorced, she moved back home and worked in Missoula, at the Coast to Coast hardware store.
“Mom and Dad called me on Mother’s Day and asked me to help, they were so busy,” she said. Then, she didn’t leave.
By 1980, Gutman was on the board of the Montana Nursery Association, where she served for 10 years, when terms were usually just one year.
She passed a certification exam made up of 200 questions, 50 of which required her to identify plant species from a picture, most of them just a twig.
“It was tough,” Gutman remembered.
“I never went to school for any of it,” she continued. “It was always just learning (on the job).”
In 1991, she bought the nursery and renamed it Marchie’s Nursery, just one of many planned changes her father winced at. Ted and Vivian Marchie had started the Montana Tree and Landscape Service, later Marchie's Nursery and Fencing, according to Marchie's website.
“He said, ‘Don’t change a thing,’” Gutman recalled of her father. She went ahead with some remodels — paving and separating the 80-cubic-yard bins for bark, gravel and sand, for one.
They’re now working on moving the whole nursery onto the same site, with plans to build an office and garden center on their property on the north side of South Third Street West.
Gutman has expanded and contracted the business through the years, keeping steady their bulk supply of gravels, bark and sand that go to contractors and home landscapers alike.
Marchie’s has a strong supply of flowers, shrubs and trees, as well as pruning and landscape services, which are some of Gutman’s favorite work.
She rarely writes or draws her landscaping plans, she said, preferring to walk the yard and point out the spots and plants that fit best to her eye.
“I just like laying out beds for people,” Gutman said. “That’s one of my joys.”
One of Gutman's daughters, Hollie Gutman-Stacy, credited Gutman's ability to connect with people as the reason Marchie's has stayed strong throughout the years.
"She makes everybody feel like they're a part of the family," Gutman-Stacy said. "She really likes to help people find that plant that's going to work."
Gutman-Stacy didn't see herself carrying on the family business either, but she and her siblings are excited at the opportunity, and know it makes Gutman proud to see her family, grandkids included, working at the nursery after Gutman passed down her passion for gardening and landscaping.
"It was always instilled in me," Gutman-Stacy said. "It just makes me feel happy knowing something is growing."
Customers are often surprised to learn Gutman doesn’t garden much herself, which is a combination of age and inclination, she said. Going home to care for a beautifully landscaped yard isn’t that appealing when you’ve been working with plants all day.
But it’s that job that keeps her showing up every day, now mostly as a consultant for her children who are taking the business further into the 21st century. She called it “semi-retirement.”
“I like being outside. I’m not an indoor-type person,” Gutman said. “That’s probably one thing that’s kept me as active as I am.
“I can get up and say I enjoy going to work.”