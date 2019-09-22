Considering the University of Montana’s renowned wildlife biology and environmental studies programs, one might expect the most environmentally friendly place on campus to be the Forestry Building. But there’s only one spot on campus that can claim the title of carbon-neutral: the gym.
That is largely thanks to Steve Thompson, 50, who has led the greenest part of campus since 2013. Though he is quick to point to the work of his staff and other sustainability experts around campus as the real heroes, his role as Campus Recreation director allowed him to pull off an overhaul he thinks the rest of UM would be wise to replicate.
“All over the world there’s millions of young people out there focused on climate change and climate justice and those folks are going to make decisions about where they want to go to school,” Thompson said. “It would behoove us as an institution to be one that is recognized as being out front and a leader in that.”
In addition to the boost it could give to enrollment, the main factor that drove him to go green on his slice of campus was simply that it’s the right thing to do, he said.
“We are part of a largely biocentric planet that we need to maintain for future generations,” he said. “And the second reason is I run basically a business here, and it makes sense to do things that are sustainable in every sense of the word.”
Campus Recreation is in many ways a business unto itself, operating largely on the money it brings in through student fees and alumni memberships, not state funding. This allows Thompson the freedom to set priorities the way he and his staff see fit, but it also means his budget is completely dependent on the number of students enrolling each year. Because enrollment has dropped every year since he came to UM in 2013, he has had a smaller budget to work with year after year.
Despite this, he said there has been no decline in services or recreational facilities for students, while simultaneously moving the gym to carbon-neutrality.
While the gym's roof might not have the largest solar panel array in town, and the little wind turbine out front of the building only powers the light pole it’s attached to, he said the green tech investments making the most difference are the “unsexy” things, like lights that dim with increased sunlight, more energy-efficient ventilation and better insulation on the pipes, ultimately saving money in his budget despite some initial investment on the front end.
He pointed to the commitment and foresight of students on campus as a key factor in his ability to go green on a limited budget. A zero-interest sustainability loan fund created by the student government has allowed him to finance around $100,000 in projects at the rec center.
College students aren’t the only young people pushing him to prioritize sustainability, though. He said his daughter, Kaelin, was a key reason why he wanted to do his part to preserve the planet for future generations.
Thompson is originally from a suburb of Pittsburgh, though he said people on campus have referred to him as a “born-again Montanan” because of his fervent love for the state. He did his undergrad and masters at Edinboro University in his home state, but eventually ended up in Virginia working as an outdoor educator. His wife, Angie, became pregnant while the two lived in a 600-square-foot cabin in the hills outside the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. He knew they would need a bit more space, so he began a search for jobs in more affordable places to live.
He ended up in Texas, working at Sam Houston State University — an hour north of Houston and 14 hours from the nearest ski hill. But he’d heard of a place called Missoula from a T.A. who had visited during Thompson’s undergrad.
“He came back and talked about this place that I had never heard of before with mountains and rivers and everything I loved,” he said. “It had this mythic proportion in my head. So when I finally came here to interview for the job, it was pretty magical.”
With the rec center carbon-neutral, Thompson is looking ahead to help other places on campus improve their environmental impact as a co-chair of the sustainability committee. And by going green, UM might just be able to shore up its finances and pick up some students along the way.
“When you’re trying to save money, it’s a pretty easy sell if you can kill two birds with one stone,” he said. “You can do some direct action and, by the way, we'll save on our electric bill, which certainly helps, and then actually put more money toward programs for students.”