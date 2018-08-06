Back in April, Svein Newman read an article in the paper about trailer homes that were going to be auctioned off, putting their owners onto the street and at the mercy of Missoula's tight housing market. The estimate was that 200 people would be evicted for unpaid taxes.
Newman, an organizer by trade, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe and raised $9,730.
He was troubled for many reasons. For one, some of the individual tax debts were only a few hundred dollars.
"It seemed so fundamentally unjust to me that someone could lose their home that they own because of a $200 debt. More broadly, if you can't afford $200 to prevent your home from being seized, then how can you afford the $800 security deposit to get into a new apartment or whatever, right?" he said recently.
In the end, 31 people were able to stay in their homes, thanks to the fund and outreach from volunteers. An assistance fund with the North Missoula Community Develop Corp. was also created.
The GoFundMe was something Newman did in his free time, after clocking out from the Northern Plains Resource Council, where he's deputy director of organizing.
Newman has many projects like these outside of his day job. He helped co-found Soft Landing Missoula, which helped place international refugees in Missoula. He had just moved back to Missoula, where he attended college, after a stint in Billings, and thought that beyond the cause itself, it would be a way to connect with his community.
Mary Poole, the executive director, said, "I didn't have any prior experience at all with organizing or politics, so he was really invaluable for us to understand how it all works.''
She said it was a "really beautiful moment in time where the right people came to the table to make it happen and (Newman) was a key, key person. He brought unique skills and a heart of gold."
In a non-metaphorical example, she said Newman is the kind of person who will show up unannounced with an apple pie.
"You didn't know you needed an apple pie, but Svein is going to show up with an apple pie," she said.
***
Newman, 31, was born in Norway, where his father lives, and grew up outside Billings on his mother's family farmland, attending middle and high school in the city.
He jokes that he's either a sixth-generation Montanan or a newly arrived immigrant. (His first name, by the way, rhymes with "train.")
He said growing up in that area gave him a sense of place and connection to the land, and an appreciation of communities and how neighbors are dependent on each other despite any disagreements.
"You really come to depend on your neighbors. Even if you have disagreements, your political views are different, your religious views are different, whatever, it doesn't really matter," he said.
That ethos drives his volunteer work with Soft Landing or the GoFundMe campaign.
"I think that everyone has value and merit and dignity. I want to help people because I've been helped a lot during my life. I wouldn't have anything that I have now were it not for other people stepping up for me," he said.
As a personal example, in 2014 his apartment building burned down in an arson. Newman, now 31, lost everything he had. Some friends set up a dance-party fundraiser to help him get back on his feet.
***
That upbringing translates directly into his job at the council, a statewide landowner-membership organization, Newman said.
"We work to empower our members to make changes in their communities and around the state to protect and advance water quality, family agriculture and conservation," he said.
Local issues he's worked on over his nine years include school gardens in Billings and a fight against the proposed Tongue River railroad, which "would have industrialized an agricultural valley and condemned up to 90 miles of working family ranchland to get coal from the proposed Otter Creek mine, which would've been about twice the size of the city of Missoula," he said.
One such landowner-member is Jeanie Alderson, who ranches in the Tongue River Valley on Hanging Woman Creek, about three miles from Birney. Her parents were among those who helped start the council when there were plans for large-scale coal development in the area, which they saw as a threat to their water supply.
Then and now, Alderson said, the council needed younger people to help with all the outreach required.
"It's always been a team effort," she said.
She's worked with Newman primarily around issues of coal development and the Tongue River railroad. Like many issues in Montana, the issues are complex, balancing the desire for economic development in rural areas with the ways that the landscape could be affected.
Caring about not only the broad issue but the people and communities is an important asset, too.
She said outreach requires both mastery of wonky policy knowledge and the skills to reach out to people with "really different cultural backgrounds and different needs, issues and concerns," she said.
"I think that's why Svein is good at what he does," she said. It's collaborative team work that plays out behind the scenes over the course of years.
"He keeps us all going and inspired," she said.
Over the years, Newman said he's noticed a quality in these collaborators that he aspires to himself.
"The people who I find who are most successful are thoughtful, care about others, and keep showing up day after day, year after year, and so that's the type of person I want to be," he said.