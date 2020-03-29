Monday's Montanan: Cindy Farr keeps public updated on pandemic response

Every afternoon, Cindy Farr posts a video on YouTube, giving the public the latest information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are filled with questions, and she answers them to the best of her team's abilities.
Farr is the incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 response team, a job that includes much oversight and coordination among departments and stakeholders like hospitals and schools.
On the YouTube channel, she's the public face, repeating important messages as needed.
The largest one? Stay home.
"It is super-important for all of us to maintain our distance, and I understand that's really hard for people, and this has been a huge disruption in people's lives, but the best way that we can slow the spread of this is to really just try to stay away from each other at this point," she said last week. She suggested ordering groceries online so you can pick them up at the curb instead of going into the store. Work from home and stay home, as directed by the governor, unless you're in an essential service or undertaking approved activities.
"It's really important that you listen to what we're saying in public health and try to cooperate to the best of your ability, because that's how we're going to slow the spread of this," she said.
The department has a hot line and a call center that fields questions. The team's public information officer, Alisha Johnson, looks at the areas of information that callers are seeking and then the team comes up with a briefing to address what they can. People want to know how this is different from a flu outbreak, or why child-care facilities haven't been closed. (Front-line responders like doctors may need daycare to continue for their job.)
Ellen Leahy, the Missoula County health officer, said the call line is "a two-way street."
"They're calling in for information but we're really getting information from them in terms of, how worried are they, what do they know, what have they read, what do they understand, how ready are they," she said.
In the weeks since the first Missoula County cases were announced, that's begun to change rapidly, and so the department needs a daily message, she said.
"We need somebody out there locally. What is happening in your town? And she's just really good at that," she said of Farr.
Farr's normal job is the director of the health promotion division at the department, overseeing about 17 public health programs such as obesity prevention, tobacco prevention and more. She also oversees the program on infectious diseases, which was why she was selected as incident commander.
She was born in Alabama and lived in more than 20 states before she landed in Montana, and studied nursing through the Montana State University program's classes based on the University of Montana campus. She loved her public health rotations as an undergraduate, and moved into the field when she saw an opening.
The department has mobilized its incident command team in prior pandemics, such as the H1-N1 influenza outbreak in 2009. Leahy said Farr was put in charge of a call center.
"She knows how to step up. She's kind of a whitewater rafter," she said.
Farr said that "obviously in this instance, it's a little different because this is a much bigger global pandemic so it's on a much larger scale than what we typically see, and so as the incident commander I make sure that everything within the department that we need to respond to this outbreak of COVID-19 is what is happening, and Ellen as the health officer can focus on policies and protocols and health officer orders."
They have emergency preparedness plans already in place, and have been planning a COVID-19 response since January and went into incident command internally at the start of February. They coordinate with stakeholders such as hospitals, health-care providers, other counties and other community stakeholders to ensure that "everybody is getting the appropriate information that is targeted specifically at their population," she said.
They also need to be prepared for "when we start seeing community-wide spread, and how can all of our organization make sure that we're all on the same page and making a very coordinated effort to combat this disease."
Leahy said communicating effectively with the public can be challenging, particularly in an instance like this with so many unknowns.
It's "hard for anyone's mind to grasp," she said. Even public health experts will "be alarmed" as it reaches larger stages.
"Somebody who's never experienced or read about or trained or learned about a pandemic, it's just harder for them, so they have a lot of questions, and unfortunately, some we can answer and some we can't."
She said the public has been cooperative despite all the understandable fear, and the team is moving "more into the nuts and bolts of what we do," which is case finding and contact tracing. That's the process of identifying people who have the disease and are contagious, and then identifying all the people who have been exposed to them "in a time and a fashion that they could develop the disease" and then isolating and quarantining them.
She said the department has done that previously during the pertussis outbreak last year, when they had "hundreds of cases and each of those cases had dozens and dozens of contacts." This incident is complicated because they "don't have the testing capacity they need to do the case finding."
As it progresses, Farr will continue to update the public by talking to the media and with her briefings.
"One thing we do try to remind people," Farr said, "is that all these measures that we are putting into place with public health are not meant to stop the disease from spreading. We know that it's going to get here and that we're going to have widespread disease, but what we're trying to do, and you hear it a lot, is flatten the curve, so that we don't get a huge spike in cases all at the same time and our health care system gets to a point where they can't treat everyone that needs treatment."
