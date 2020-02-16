Monday's Montanan: English instructor helps international students succeed at UM

There are a lot of students who come to the University of Montana from other countries who are eager to learn but challenged with limited English skills.
It's Sara Schroeder's job to make sure those students gain the English skills they need to succeed in their courses in just one or two semesters.
Schroeder is an English instructor for an intensive program at UM's English Language Institute, or ELI, where she has taught international students from over 60 countries, many of whom are concurrently enrolled in regular university courses.
"Each culture seems to have its own writing style, so students may not be accustomed to being that direct in their writing so we work with them on that," she said. "But more importantly, we answer questions about the culture so they fit in better."
Hiroka Umeda, an undergraduate student from Osaka, Japan, who is majoring in biology, said Schroeder has helped her learn scientific words she needs to know for her coursework, while also teaching her basic words, grammar and colloquial sayings.
"She is just awesome compared to other teachers," Umeda said, who is just beginning her second semester of the program.
Schroeder has been in her position since 2013 and was recently recognized as one of 12 faculty members across the state for the Montana University System Teaching Scholar award, along with UM professors Lauren Fern and Tobin Miller Shearer. The professors are working separately with faculty groups to develop high-impact practices for teaching students.
Schroeder works primarily with students from Japan, China and Saudi Arabia, in addition to students who come to UM from developing countries through a state-sponsored program called the Humphrey Fellowship. Schroeder said UM has the only program in the country that offers English support to Humphrey Fellowship students while they participate in the five-month program before transferring to larger institutions in the U.S., and eventually take the knowledge they learned back to their home country.
Schroeder said it's inspiring to see students progress in the short time she works with them, but her favorite part of the job is simply getting to meet people from other countries and learning about different cultures.
"I learn so much about culture, and I learn about so many different perspectives, and I don't know any other way I'd be able to learn all of that," Schroeder said.
Nobukatsu Tbuse, an undergraduate student from Tokyo, said Schroeder is always willing to provide students with additional help, and that her sense of humor and knack for joking around with the students has helped him engage in the class.
It's important to Schroeder that students not only learn, but also feel welcome on campus. She said she wants the classroom to feel homey for the students and that she keeps a Keurig coffee maker on a table in the corner, which many of the students help themselves to daily.
"Just little things like that help them to feel comfortable opening up here and then hopefully that will ultimately translate into happening in their other classes, too," Schroeder said.
She also has other teaching practices to make sure students stay engaged, such as placing dictionaries on desks, which she said helps curb cellphone use by eliminating a common excuse from students that they are using their phone as a dictionary to look up words.
Recently, she worked with students on a "speaking and listening" project consisting of a website with links to podcast episodes made by her students that cover a variety of topics. For each podcast, she created a downloadable worksheet that students can use to assess their understanding of what they heard.
Schroeder also makes sure she stays busy outside of teaching. Off campus, she can be found occasionally playing trombone for the Missoula City Band, the Community Band, and the Missoula Big Band.