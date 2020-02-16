Monday's Montanan: English instructor helps international students succeed at UM

There are a lot of students who come to the University of Montana from other countries who are eager to learn but challenged with limited English skills.

It's Sara Schroeder's job to make sure those students gain the English skills they need to succeed in their courses in just one or two semesters.

Schroeder is an English instructor for an intensive program at UM's English Language Institute, or ELI, where she has taught international students from over 60 countries, many of whom are concurrently enrolled in regular university courses.

"Each culture seems to have its own writing style, so students may not be accustomed to being that direct in their writing so we work with them on that," she said. "But more importantly, we answer questions about the culture so they fit in better."

Hiroka Umeda, an undergraduate student from Osaka, Japan, who is majoring in biology, said Schroeder has helped her learn scientific words she needs to know for her coursework, while also teaching her basic words, grammar and colloquial sayings.

"She is just awesome compared to other teachers," Umeda said, who is just beginning her second semester of the program.