Oumar Keita sat on the steps of his Sixth Street home, wearing loose, colorful clothes, playing his bolon, a traditional Guinean instrument made of calabash gourd, goat skin, wood and twine.
The sun splayed through the trees onto Keita as he palmed the gourd, plucked the strings with his thumbs in a loping, looping rhythm. He sang a song he wrote, in a mix of languages that included a spoken word section in French.
A pair of skateboarders waved as they passed and a group of school-aged kids stopped to take a video. Keita grinned when he finished, and hugged his bolon.
“I want to share my culture, my music, my dance every day,” Keita said. “I’m here for everyone, for everybody.”
Keita, in his late 30s, was born in Guinea in the capital city of Conakry. His father worked as a mechanic and his mother was a full-time dancer and singer in a ballet troupe that practiced traditional singing, dancing and music.
She would practice at home, and Keita was an excited pupil.
“She likes singing with me,” Keita said. “She taught me to sing.”
He joined the ballet early, learning every instrument he could, from the bolon, to the djembe and gongoma.
At his father’s insistence, he went to school, and eventually earned a diploma in traditional Guinean music — not quite the medical study his dad wanted.
“My dad told me … you’re going to school to start yourself,” Keita said.
“Life is like that,” he continued. “My mom, she’s very happy, because I took her profession.”
His father, who died about 20 years ago, came around eventually.
“The big thing, my dad wanted me to stay in school. And he’s happy about that.”
After earning his diploma, Keita set about working as a full-time musician. He was part of a ballet troupe and joined groups with his friends, playing traditional music, as well as “modern music” — rapping in French and Fula.
His days were spent playing music as much as possible; Keita never tired of it. If there wasn’t a party or wedding to play at, or a performance for his ballet, he and friends would sling instruments over their shoulders and walk through the city to peddle their musicianship.
“I went to a party every day to play music, to sing and I made money myself,” he said.
Keita didn’t think he would leave Guinea, except maybe to play music in a ballet performance.
But a few years ago, Heidi Waegele traveled to Guinea to study dance for four weeks as part of an exchange set up by one of Keita’s best friends, who lives in Seattle.
She extended her trip two weeks, to spend more time with Keita, then came home to start paperwork for his move to America.
“We fall in love,” Keita explained, and he said, “if you want me to marry you, we can.”
“I can drum for her,” he pointed out.
He’s been in Missoula two years now, and they had their first child, Helen, in June. She drifted to a still sleep in Waegele’s arms, lullabied by Keita’s soft singing and plucking of the gongoma.
Waegele took the baby inside before Keita broke out the djembe, which echoed through the neighborhood as he sang along.
Keita’s obsession with music runs deep. He said he sings and dances while he cooks and he couldn’t keep his hands off of the gongoma while he talked, plucking and tapping and, if there were any breaks in between questions, he’d start singing under his breath, growing louder if the lull in conversation continued, until he had performed a whole song.
The move to Montana, to America, is made hardest by this lack of constant performing and playing with other traditional musicians.
“It is very different,” Keita said. “It’s hard for a musician to leave there.”
He accompanies Djebe Bara, an African dance group, which allows him to drum and dance at least once a week during their practices. Keita also performed at the University of Montana World Rhythms Concert in 2017 with Manimou Camara, the aforementioned friend in Seattle.
The two also will play at Imagine Nation Brewery Oct. 19.
And Keita’s intrigued by a couple of more American instruments: the guitar and bass, which excited him greatly, though he said they aren’t coming easily.
But the balafon, djembe, gongoma, balon and dundun will keep him busy, as will continuing to connect with his new home.
“We have a lot of love in Africa,” Keita said. “We can share that.”