Mike Dennison has a simple definition of success.
It's when one of the longtime journalist's sources reads their input in his stories and says, “that’s what I said. That’s what I meant to say.”
“They may not like the story,” he quickly added, “but as long as they are saying what they think they said, then I’m doing my job.”
Dennison has applied that test to the events and elected officials that have shaped Montana since the 1980s. He recalls the high points in a new book, “Inside Montana Politics: A Reporter’s View from the Trenches.”
The book has its roots in the University of Montana's journalism school. “I was a creative writing major” at UM, Dennison remembered, “and one day I decided I...wanted to get a job when I graduated.” And so he started taking journalism classes. “It was just a great program, and it just kind of went from there.”
After graduating in 1981, Dennison worked at the Great Falls Tribune, then for wire services in Helena, Colorado and Seattle. “I remember working in Seattle, Colorado, and thinking, ‘Even though these are bigger places, it doesn’t have as good journalism'” as Montana.
He credits UM with giving this state's reporters a solid training. “The UM Journalism School has always had a reputation of [being] a really good school. It teaches you the basic nuts and bolts of coverage.”
And state law and tradition keep the halls of power fairly open. “At the legislature...we can just walk onto the floor of the House and Senate. We have incredible access to Senators, legislators, public officials in general...It’s easy to talk to people in Montana, and that makes it fun to cover [and] makes it easier to cover.”
In 1992, Dennison took a job at the Great Falls Tribune’s state bureau, and he’s covered Montana’s politics and government full-time ever since, later working for Lee Montana Newspapers and, since 2015, Montana Television Network.
About 9 or 10 years ago, Dennison started thinking about consolidating his experiences into a book. “What I wanted to do was write something that examined the historical arc of things I covered,” he explained. “There’s so many things that you cover day-to-day that you don’t get in the paper or on TV, and I wanted to talk about some of those things, especially the people that I covered.”
Writing that book while still covering the state full time took years. And, when Dennison completed his draft in 2015, paring it down proved no easy task. Originally, he said, his book profiled four events and 15 people. “I wanted to choose some who were prominent, some who were not, but who had all shaped political history in unique and significant ways, and with whom I had had unique and significant interactions.”
But “there was only so much space to be had in the book,” so some of the less-prominent figures had to go. Dennison ultimately settled on six elected officials — Governors Marc Racicot, Judy Martz and Brian Schweitzer, and Senators Conrad Burns, Max Baucus and Jon Tester — and three events: the collapse of Montana Power Company, a deadly 1991 riot at Montana State Prison’s maximum-security unit, and the years-long effort to exonerate Cody Marble of rape.
It took four years to get from first draft to published book, and Dennison said he thinks the final product is better for it. Waiting until this summer to publish enabled him to include the end of Cody Marble’s probation — and final disentanglement from the criminal-justice system — in October 2018, and Tester’s successful re-election campaign against Matt Rosendale, which put Montana in the national spotlight and drew four presidential visits.
Montana politics have repeatedly gone national in recent years, with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte body-slamming a reporter just before his election, Ryan Zinke serving a brief-but-colorful tenure as U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and, now, Governor Steve Bullock mounting a long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. But these officials don’t figure in Dennison’s book — partially because of timing, partially because of his goal to write an engaging read.
When he finished his first draft in 2015, he explained, none of them “really had become big players on the national stage in Montana...and also I didn’t really have that many interactions with them that I really thought could make an intriguing part of the book.”
With this book out, Dennison is moving on with his day job as chief political reporter for Montana Television Network.
“I don’t have any future writing plans other than to keep covering politics in Montana,” he said, adding, “I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”
Dennison will present his new book and sign copies at Fact & Fiction in Missoula from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.