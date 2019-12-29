Some people spent December searching for the perfect holiday gift. Larry Weeks, meanwhile, was searching for birds.
For the past 20 years, Weeks has organized the Five Valleys Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, in which dozens of birdwatchers spend a day tallying the Missoula area’s feathered residents.
“It gives you a one-time look at the habitat late in the year when the birds are pretty much done with their migration,” Weeks said. “In other words, when they come back south they're going to settle down, spend the winter in a certain spot.”
Weeks was led into birding about 30 years ago, when his son Ron, then in his 20s, got interested in the activity. “I decided that if I'm going to communicate with him, I'm going to have to get into birding,” he recalled.
He was in the right place. Weeks worked at the Frenchtown pulp and paper mill, now shuttered, for 32 years from the 1960s through the 1990s. “When the mill was running, and you had about 600 acres of ponds flooded out there with wastewater from the plant, that attracted all kinds of ducks and gulls and shorebirds" — 222 species, he said.
Weeks led tours of the mill site until a few years ago. He said the area attracts far fewer birds now that the ponds have been drained. But he’s found plenty of other bird-related business in the Missoula area. He chairs the Five Valleys Land Trust’s Education Committee, leads bird-watching field trips throughout the area, and speaks to area elementary schools, often bringing bird skins he collected himself.
And, every year, he coordinates the Christmas Bird Count.
The Audubon Society has organized the bird count every year since 1900. Last year, more than 2,600 local Audubon chapters throughout the Americas participated. For each chapter, the goal is the same: count as many birds as possible within a local 15-mile diameter circle during a 24-hour period.
Chapters can pick any day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to make their count; this year, Five Valleys Audubon picked the 14th for theirs. Missoula’s circle, Weeks explained, is centered on the intersection of Interstate 90 and Reserve Street.
“I establish groups that go out to bird certain areas out there, and we've got people that have been doing a particular area for years, and so it's nice to have them go back to that same area.” He makes sure each group has at least one experienced birder. This year, he said Five Valleys Audubon had about 80 volunteer birders, divided into about 18 groups, along with about 15 “feeder watchers” keeping an eye on their own backyards.
On a printed spreadsheet, Weeks jotted down each group’s species count and added them up. He’s still waiting on one group’s report, but expects this year’s count to show 82 species in the Missoula area. “That's down a little bit — last year we had 85 — but it's respectable,” he said. “Winter birds are kind of hard to find.”
In this year’s results, he said, “one thing that jumps out is Bohemian waxwings. … We normally see 'em in the thousands. Last year we had 10. This year we had 56.
“So what's happening? I don't know if you'd blame this on global warming or not, but they're staying up north, they're not coming down as far, so apparently they're finding food before they get to Missoula and they're not coming to Missoula anymore.” The Audubon Society field guide says these bird’s movements can be “highly variable.”
But whatever the cause for the waxwings’ drop this year, Weeks says these types of insights are what makes the Christmas Bird Count so important.
“Audubon has used Christmas Bird Count data to show that there's been a shift in bird population, not only a downward trend (in numbers) but also a shift in going north, and so they use this data for making conclusions about what's happening to the bird world.”