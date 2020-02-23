Monday's Montanan: Lauren Small Rodriguez helps Native trafficking survivors

Lauren Small Rodriguez has spent years raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women — and she’s not letting up anytime soon.
“I feel like this year is where we're going to get a lot of work done,” she predicted last week, in her office at the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center. Here, Rodriguez is administering a $450,000 effort, the Missoula Beacon project, to better help Native American survivors of sex trafficking.
“We are going to be working with tribal nations within Montana, and we are going to be addressing and training for the indicators” of human trafficking, she explained. They’ll also be building “understanding of why human trafficking exists. What are the factors that play into it? Why is it more prominent in women of color?”
Native American women and girls face violence at a far higher rate than their non-Native counterparts. They make up 3.3% of Montana’s population, but 30% to 40% of its human and sex trafficking victims, according to U.S. Justice Department statistics. The Sovereign Bodies Institute, which gathers data on violence against Indigenous people, has cataloged 180 cases of missing Indigenous persons in Montana from 1900 through spring 2019.
Growing up on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, Small Rodriguez was aware of the dangers she faced. “We always knew to take care of ourselves, watch for people around you, because this has always been happening, this has been an issue for hundreds of years, and a lot of Native women always have to have really extra safety precautions, because you're always at higher risk of being targeted, and so myself growing up in that really carried me to where I am now.”
She picked up plenty of other experience along the way starting with time as an emergency dispatcher while she was still in high school. And at 17, she became the first female member of that tribe to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“Not many Cheyennes go in the ocean,” she said with a laugh. But she had been inspired by both her Mexican-American father’s open-ocean swim lessons, and a female Coast Guard rescue swimmer’s words of encouragement.
Small Rodriguez spent six years enlisted, three of them helping with search-and-rescue missions off the Oregon coast. She left in 2012, and set her sights on the University of Montana for higher ed. “My mom went here, a lot of her friends and a lot of Northern Cheyennes that came up here, they loved it,” she said.
Her degree was in exercise science, but her activities ranged far beyond that field, from teaching medical responder classes to supporting the 2016 Standing Rock protests. All the while, she kept in touch with issues back home, through occasional trips to the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Cheyenne Nation.
“What I like to do is go back home once or twice a year and do a clinic,” she said. “I either help make cedar medicine bags, or it's ribbon skirts, just whatever I can … and also just listening to our youth. What are their needs? And so a lot of it is MMIP related,” she said, using an abbreviation for missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think that kind of led me to what I'm doing now."
In July 2019, the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center hired Small Rodriguez as its Community Organizer. Just a few months later, her responsibilities there took a leap forward.
The center was one of just seven organizations nationwide to receive a $450,000 grant offered by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Center named its grant program Missoula Beacon, and Small Rodriguez as its Program Director.
In this role, she’s working to better help American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of sex trafficking.
“Our focus are women and children who have been through the route of crisis, through going to a shelter, and then from there seeking healing,” she explained. Small Rodriguez declined to discuss specifics of human-trafficking cases that have passed through the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center, but did say that “it is an issue. It’s an issue with all of our supportive agencies here in Missoula.”
"Dealing with trafficking victims is more difficult than most people think, because they have experienced a trauma that they have (had) repeated for days or weeks or months or years," said Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker, who has investigated many trafficking and missing persons cases, and worked with Small Rodriguez.
"I think she's committed and determined. Those are two very important attributes (for) someone who wants to make a difference and help these victims. … I think she's a great person (and) a great choice for that position."
Small Rodriguez knows she's far from alone in tackling it.
“The work that we are going to be doing is hiring a lot of amazing people that are going to help address and help train the community, that's going to be one part,” she said. “Another part is going to be directly with survivors, and so as we're working with survivors we're going to be asking them ‘What are their needs? What are their needs to heal?
“All of it’s going to be culturally and Native American-grounded … so it’s rooted in what kinds of healings we can provide here as an Urban Indian Center and who we can bring, whether it’s cultural healers, or any type of art therapy, sweat lodge, anything we can provide to heal our survivors.”
Whatever services they ultimately provide, Small Rodriguez knows they’ll have to make them sustainable for the long term.
“The main goal is not to finish in a couple years but to continue this,” she said, “because this is going to be a battle for a little while.”